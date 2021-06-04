CNN —

While international travel is still likely off the table for most Canadian travellers this summer, that doesn’t mean we have to spend another summer at home.

Provinces with strict travel guidelines, like Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, for example, have just opened their borders to domestic travellers with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with more provinces expected to follow as lockdowns ease across the country.

Hoping to embark on your own great Canadian road trip this summer? Below, we’ve curated a list of all the road trip essentials that’ll make your upcoming drive as stress-free and comfortable as possible — whether it’s across the country or just within your own province. From high-protein snacks to emergency smartphone chargers, here’s everything you’ll want to pack for an unforgettable cross-country trip.

Physical maps and guidebooks

You probably already have a myriad of restaurants and attractions starred in your phone for when you get to your destination — you might even have roadside stops preprogrammed into your Google Maps — but trust us when we say a physical map and a couple of guidebooks will be the quickest thing to get you oriented.

Not only do these paperback maps and destination guides give the co-pilot something to discover and learn from throughout the drive, but the car will be grateful if, by chance, Google Maps crashes or you’re in an area with spotty cell phone service, and you have a second navigational option ready to unfold.

‘The Great Atlantic Canada Bucket List: One-of-a-Kind Travel Experiences’ ($19.79; amazon.ca)

Robin Esrock "The Great Atlantic Canada Bucket List- One-of-a-Kind Travel Experiences"

Heading to the east coast? Whether it’s your first time or your 50th, “The Great Atlantic Canada Bucket List” offers a look into all the best attractions and natural splendour that the Atlantic provinces have to offer — from Saint John, New Brunswick, to Saint John’s, Newfoundland.

‘111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss’ ($23.96; amazon.ca)

Jennifer Bain "111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss"

You might think you know Calgary — but chances are good you don’t know it as well as you think. If you’re planning a trip west, consider picking up “111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss.” The unusual guidebook takes readers through all the nooks and crannies in the city that you’ve probably never heard of — until now.

‘Lonely Planet Canada’s Best Trips’ ($30.58; amazon.ca)

Lonely Planet "Lonely Planet Canada's Best Trips"

If you’re planning a road trip from coast to coast, you’ll want to pick up a copy of “Lonely Planet Canada’s Best Trips.” The expansive Canadian guidebook will ensure you’re ticking off all the coolest attractions in every province.

Canada Road Map ($5.95; amazon.ca)

MapArt Canada Road Map

You might prefer Google Maps or Waze, but having an extra paperback map in your glove box will offer peace of mind — not only will it save the day if you run into a patch of low cell signal, but it can also help navigate smaller roads that might not have made it onto Google Maps just yet.

Emergency essentials

“The one thing you always need in your car is an emergency kit,” shares Eva Keller, travel expert and founder of the website Discovering Hidden Gems. “We carry one that not only is a first aid kit but also includes emergency food and water rations. We keep it under the passenger seat so it is always accessible but not taking up any space.”

You’ll also want to keep in mind other minor emergency items — like spare chargers and pain killers — that’ll pay to pack in advance rather than having to pull into a Walmart off the side of the highway. “Make sure you have enough converters and/or USB ports for every passenger to be able to charge their devices,” suggests Keller.

Compact First Aid Kit ($49.99; amazon.ca)

SHBC Compact First Aid Kit

A first aid kit is not just a road trip essential but something that every driver should have tucked somewhere in their car. Look for a waterproof design that includes bandages, alcohol swabs, scissors, an emergency foil blanket and a whistle.

SOS Rations Emergency Food ($18.95; amazon.ca)

The Survival Store SOS Rations Emergency Food

Sure, you’ll probably never need emergency food rations — but it’s better to be safe! The SOS Rations Emergency Food is packed with enough nutrients to get you through an emergency situation and doesn’t take up any space in the car.

Amazon Basics Dual-Port USB Car Charger Adapter ($12.99; amazon.ca)

AmazonBasics Amazon Basics Dual-Port USB Car Charger Adapter

You’ll want to make sure you have plenty of charging cables for every device you’re planning on using in the car — from smartphones to e-readers. The Amazon Basics Dual-Port USB Car Charger Adapter allows for two USB chargers at a time and will charge devices in an instant, thanks to the 24-watt make.

Tylenol Extra Strength ($12.28, originally $13.49; amazon.ca)

Tylenol Tylenol Extra Strength

Hangovers, headaches and general aches and pains happen — and you don’t want to have to pull off to the nearest pharmacy when they do. A simple bottle of Tylenol Extra Strength will work in a pinch.

Personal care and creature comforts

Think about packing for a road trip in the same way that you do preparing for a long flight. Sure, you have personal care items in your checked luggage — but you’ll also want to have quick access to your go-tos like lip balm or hand sanitizer in your carry-on.

“We like to put organizers on the back of the front seats to keep certain things handy like hand sanitizer, wipes, tissues, sunscreen, medicine, chapstick, bug spray, mints, etc. That way they don’t get buried under luggage or mixed in with other things,” explains Keller.

Attitude Hand Sanitizer Spray ($6.49; amazon.ca)

ATTITUDE Store Attitude Hand Sanitizer Spray

These days, you’ll want to have hand sanitizer available at all times. The Attitude Hand Sanitizer Spray is an excellent option. Not only does it smell much better than your typical hand sanitizer (this one smells like vanilla and pear!), it’s also cruelty-free and vegan.

La Roche-Posay Body and Face Sunscreen ($29.95; amazon.ca)

La Roche La Roche-Posay Body and Face Sunscreen

Contrary to popular belief, car windshields are not UV-blocking and as such, a decent bottle of sunscreen should be readily available for all passengers, even on cloudy days. The La Roche-Posay Body and Face Sunscreen offers a nongreasy, unscented formula that works wonders on sensitive skin.

Tic Tac Mints ($3.98; amazon.ca)

Tic Tac Tic Tac Mints

Heading on a particularly long road trip? Make sure you have some form of breath mints available for after meals and naps. Trust us, your co-pilot will thank you!

Huzi Infinity Pillow (starting at $54.95; amazon.ca)

Huzi Huzi Infinity Pillow

There’s something about nodding off in the car that’s so cozy and comfortable, even in the middle of the afternoon. Make it an even more comfy experience with the Huzi Infinity Pillow, which looks like a contemporary scarf but feels like a memory foam pillow.

Snacks

You’ll be grateful for the snacks and abundance of water when you’re starting to get thirsty and realize the next gas station isn’t for another 50 or so kilometres. “It is inconvenient to have to stop and get snacks and drinks along the way in between gas or food stops,” says Keller. “Instead, keep a cooler with water (and powder packets if you prefer flavored drinks) and snacks — just don’t overdo it!”

Bada Bean Bada Boom ($4.79; amazon.ca)

Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom

Bada Bean Bada Boom is a plant-based crunchy broad bean snack that’s packed with fibre and protein, so you’ll feel satisfied and full between meals. They’re also super convenient for packing in the car: They won’t get crushed like potato chips or melt like chocolate would.

Noble Plant-Based Jerky ($28.99; amazon.ca)

Noble Jerky Noble Plant-Based Jerky

Noble Plant-Based Jerky is available in a whole myriad of salty and spicy flavours — like Teriyaki or Chipotle — and is absolutely full of protein (there are 14 grams of healthy protein in every bag!).

GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches ($7.97; amazon.ca)

GoGo SqueeZ GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches

Looking for a no-mess snack for kids (or adults with a sweet tooth)? The GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches are an absolute game changer for road-tripping with kids. Not only are they fun to sip, they’re pretty much impossible to spill.

Yupik Trail Mix ($13.81; amazon.ca)

Yupik Yupik Trail Mix

Yupik Trail Mix is an inexpensive and filling option to keep in the car for those emergency snack attacks. The resealable bag is full of all the best nuts and dried fruit, including pumpkin seed, almonds and dried papaya.

Entertainment

Here’s where things start to get fun: Planning for a long road trip means tons of time to consume content — even the driver can catch up on their reading list or pop culture fixations by way of audiobooks and podcasts.

If you’re driving with little ones in tow, you’ll also want to consider picking up some more tangible, kid-friendly entertainment options like board games, cards and even a couple of tablets or e-readers in a pinch.

Audible Membership ($14.95/month; amazon.ca)

Audible Audible Membership

If you’re going to be in the car for more than a couple of hours, you might want to consider a membership to Audible. The Amazon audiobook subscription will give you access to a huge library of literature, including current bestsellers and all the classics.

Magnetic Folding Chess Set ($16.99; amazon.ca)

Rucal Pets Store Magnetic Folding Chess Set

Travelling with board game enthusiasts? Consider picking a magnetic chess set. This foldable board makes it easy to set up and pack away a game — and the strong magnetic make ensures your game won’t go flying if you hit an unexpected pothole.

Kindle Paperwhite ($139.99; amazon.ca)

Kindle Kindle Paperwhite

You could pack a couple of novels per passenger, but a Kindle Paperwhite will cut your luggage down without sacrificing plenty of reading material. Both you and your co-pilot can share the device, flipping between novels depending on who is in the passenger seat.

Bicycle Canada Playing Cards ($17.95; amazon.ca)

Bicycle Bicycle Canada Playing Cards

A pack of cards is going to serve you well as you make your way across the country, but the Bicycle Canada Playing Cards will take it one step further. The graphic playing cards are designed with iconic Canadian attractions and architecture and will serve as the perfect preview as you make your way across the country.

Road Trip Bingo Game ($20.99; amazon.ca)

Imagination Generation Road Trip Bingo Game

Think of the Road Trip Bingo Game as a more competitive version of “I Spy.” The colourful Bingo game will help little ones pass the time while also encouraging them to look out the window and take in the ever-changing landscape.