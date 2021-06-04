CNN —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the new Apple TV 4K, discounted dog beds from Petco and savings on Chaco sandals. All that and more below.

Amazon Apple TV 4K

Apple recently unveiled the latest Apple TV 4K, with a more powerful streaming experience and a completely reworked remote. Now it’s discounted for the first time at Expercom, where you can get $10 off the new device.

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for summer with a discounted bra kit from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Featuring two strapless bras and a matching pair of comfort stretch underwear for just $99, down from $145, you can rock your favorite shoulderless outfits all summer long. Just be sure to snag your kit soon, as this sale only lasts through June 7.

Petco Petco

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your dog’s bed than now, thanks to Petco’s 50% off sale. Browse over 50 options for dogs large and small so they can nap in comfort.

Reebok Reebok

Get ready for those summer workouts with Reebok’s huge summer sale. Score 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items when you use code SUPERSUMMER.

Woot! Chaco Sandals

Summer is nearly here, and whether you’re going to spend it by the lake or you’re just looking for a pair of incredibly comfy shoes, Chaco sandals are a must-have. Today only, you can score a discounted pair from Woot! in both men’s and women’s styles. If you’re team Teva instead, check out our favorites here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Now through June 6, Macy’s is marking down nearly 40,000 items at the lowest prices of the season. Shop for clothes, bedding, home goods and so much more, all for between 40% and 60% off.

Supergoop!

Supergoop Supergoop

The cult-favorite skin care brand Supergoop! is hosting its Summer Sale, where you can get 20% off all SPF products, including bestsellers like Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen. Just use code SUMMER20 to secure your discount and protect your skin all summer long.

Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack ($30, originally $35; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Project Rock UA Sports Masks, 2-Pack

These face masks from Under Armour’s Project Rock are built with a breathable, cool material, making them the perfect masks for exercising. Plus, they’ve got a secure fit, water-resistant outer shell and antimicrobial interior so they can handle any workout you throw at them.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond Bed Bath and Beyond

The home retailer’s Memorial Day sale is still live, where you can save on everything from smart home essentials and self-care products to the Revlon One-Step (our pick for the best budget hair dryer) and Le Creuset cookware.

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker ($278.93, originally $375; amazon.com)

Amazon Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker

If you’ve dreamed of making your own bread at home, our pick for the best bread machine of 2021 makes it surprisingly easy. The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker delivers airy, tasty bread, whether you’re making white, wheat or gluten-free. Right now you can score it for nearly $100 off at Amazon so you can impress your family and friends with fresh, delicious bread.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Get a head start on Father’s Day with gifts from Nordstrom Rack, which has shirts, shorts, sandals and so much more for up to 55% off right now. Shop early and outfit your dad for summer at Nordstrom Rack — plus, if he loves hitting the back nine after work, golf gifts are up to 60% off.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (starting at $750, originally $799; expercom.com)

Apple 2021 Apple iPad Pro

Apple recently announced a slew of new releases, and now one such model is seeing its first-ever discount. The 2021 iPad Pro is now available for less at Expercom, with the 11-inch model up for grabs for just $750 and the 12.9-inch model down to $1,032. Pick up one (or both!) while they’re still in stock.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($109.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Amazon for a stellar deal on a pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The Galaxy Buds+ in Cloud Blue, red, black and white are down to just $109.99 — that’s $40 off their usual price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $19.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($20.99, originally $27; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Wave Smart Notebook (and pen!) for just $18.69 — the lowest price we’ve seen in almost a year and $2 away from the lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

EarFun Air ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the white EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual — down to just $49.99. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Summer has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Memorial Day Savings event, shoppers save up big on more than 13,000 items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space. Check out some of our favorite picks from the sale here.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

If you’re in need of a new appliance — large or small — check out Best Buy’s Memorial Day deals. You can still save on everything from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and much more. If you’re looking for a more subtle upgrade, bring home a new air fryer or AC unit at a discount instead.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($352.75, originally $415; amazon.com)

Steelcase Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we still gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now select colors are down to $352.75 — more than $60 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen this year — in select colors, including neutral Graphite and bold Concord.

Roku Ultra ($91.13, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for the return of summertime series, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $89.50. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($29.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $18.50 for it when you use code EUFYSCALE at checkout and clip the on-page 15% off coupon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

