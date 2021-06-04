Pakistani court overturns death row Christian couple's blasphemy conviction

Lahore, Pakistan A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the death sentence of a Christian couple in a blasphemy case, acquitting them for lack of evidence after they had spent seven years on death row, lawyers said.

A lower court had sentenced Shafqat Emmanuel, a watchman at a factory, and his wife, Shagufta Kausar, to death in 2014 for allegedly sending derogatory remarks about the Muslim prophet Mohammed in a text message to another man, Khalid Maqsood.

The couple's lawyer, Saif-ul-Malook, told Reuters the Lahore High Court had acquitted the couple in the case in the central town of Toba Tek Singh.

A detailed order from the court was expected in the next two days, he said.

Prosecution lawyer Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry told Reuters the prosecution would employ all available remedies against the decision.

Read More