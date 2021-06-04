Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn up a list of possible successors that includes his daughter Sara, boxing star Manny Pacquiao and the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

Duterte, who is barred by the constitution from seeking reelection, will end his six-year term in June 2022. His party is encouraging him to run as vice president.

While looking at "many options," Duterte is considering endorsing his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, champion boxer and senator Pacquiao, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso and longtime aide and senator Christopher "Bong" Go, spokesman Harry Roque said.

He did not give a reason for Duterte's choices, but some of them have ranked high in surveys of preferred presidential candidates for an election next year.

None of the five have said they plan to run for president.

