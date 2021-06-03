The Polar Pod is a 100-meter-high, 1,000-ton floating laboratory that will gather scientific data from the treacherous waters of the Southern Ocean, around Antarctica.

Photos: 'Polar Pod' floating laboratory will research Antarctic waters

The lab was designed by French explorer and environmentalist Jean-Louis Etienne. After being towed to its destination, the Polar Pod will "flip" vertically and drift around Antarctica. The top 20 meters of the structure will be above the water, where the crew will live.