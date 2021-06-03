'Polar Pod' floating laboratory will research Antarctic waters
The Polar Pod is a 100-meter-high, 1,000-ton floating laboratory that will gather scientific data from the treacherous waters of the Southern Ocean, around Antarctica.
The lab was designed by French explorer and environmentalist Jean-Louis Etienne. After being towed to its destination, the Polar Pod will "flip" vertically and drift around Antarctica. The top 20 meters of the structure will be above the water, where the crew will live.
It will be equipped with instruments to measure the wind and waves. Construction has not yet begun but Etienne hopes its three-year expedition will begin in 2024.