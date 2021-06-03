Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder

(CNN) A Virginia Tech football player has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Blacksburg resident, according to the Blacksburg Police Department and the university.

Isimemen Etute, 18, was charged with the second-degree murder of 40-year-old Jerry Smith, the Blacksburg Police announced on Wednesday . Blacksburg is home to Virginia Tech university.

The police responded to a welfare check at 10:30 p.m. on June 1 at a location in Blacksburg where officers found a deceased male victim and ruled the death a homicide, according to the police statement.

"Through the investigation Mr. Isimemen Etute was identified as a person of interest and later charged with 2nd Degree Murder," said police.

Isimemen Etute is due to be arraigned Thursday morning

