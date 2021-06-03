'It's shameful.' Massacre survivors' lawyers demand Tulsa be the next city to pay reparations

Linda Porter of Birmingham, Alabama, kneels at a makeshift memorial of flowers for the Tulsa Race Massacre at stairs leading to a now empty lot near the historic Greenwood district during centennial commemorations on Tuesday in Tulsa.
(CNN)Two years after the Tulsa massacre left some 300 Black people dead and a once-booming neighborhood destroyed, another White mob attacked a Black enclave in Florida.

The incident, known as the Rosewood massacre, would end with at least eight casualties: six Black people and two White people. Historians say the violence erupted after a White woman claimed she was a assaulted by a Black man.
Similar to Tulsa, the community was decimated and many survivors left and never returned.
      But in 1994, Florida's legislature would pass a bill that awarded $150,000 payments to survivors who could prove they owned property during the massacre and set up a scholarship fund for their descendants who attended state colleges.
        As Tulsa commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the attack on "Black Wall Street" this week, massacre survivors and their descendants continued their fight for reparations, demanding the city atone for the trauma they've endured for decades.
          On Monday, Oklahoma State Sen. Kevin Matthews -- who chairs 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission -- told CNN an event was canceled because of a financial gift requested by the three remaining survivors of the massacre. Matthews said the commission and lawyers for the survivors agreed the commission would raise $100,000 per survivor, and provide a seed gift of $2 million for a reparation coalition fund. However, Matthews said the survivors' lawyers reached out a day after their agreement and increased the amount to $1 million per survivor and a $50 million in seed money.
          Biden memorializes Tulsa victims on 100th anniversary: 'This was not a riot. This was a massacre'
          "We could not respond to those demands," Matthews said. "To be clear, I absolutely want the survivors, the descendants, and others that were affected, to be financially and emotionally supported. However, this is not the way, no matter how hard we tried."
          Damario Solomon Simmons, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in a reparations lawsuit against the city of Tulsa that is separate from negotiations with the commission, told CNN in a statement there was never a non-negotiable demand for $50 million. And Simmons' co-counsel Sara E. Solfanelli told CNN the $1 million per survivor request was also negotiable.
          Simmons said the legal team submitted a list of seven requests to ensure the survivors' participation in the commission's scheduled events and answers to those requests were not provided.
          Non-negotiable demands included a fund that would provide direct financial support to survivors and descendants, and for the fund to be administered by descendants and community members and held in a Black-owned bank, Simmons said.
          "We have three remaining survivors," Simmons said in a statement. "They will be heard. They will live with grace and dignity. The time for justice is now."
          Last September, a lawsuit seeking reparations was filed in the Tulsa County District Court by Justice for Greenwood Advocates -- a team of civil and human rights lawyers. The plaintiffs include 106-year-old massacre survivor Lessie Randle, Vernon A.M.E Church -- the only building left standing after an angry White mob burned down Black-owned homes and business -- and relatives of other victims.
          As Tulsa digs for victims of the 1921 race massacre, victims say the road to justice is a long one
          The legal battle comes as lawmakers and elected officials across the country renew conversations about reparations following the racial reckoning that started last year. And while cities have had the support to pass and propose reparations programs, getting federal legislation won't be as simple. In April, the House Judiciary Committee passed H.R. 40, which would create a commission to study reparations for descendants of enslaved Americans and recommend remedies for the harm caused by slavery and the discriminatory policies. The bill, however, isn't likely to become law because it faces opposition from some Democrats and most Republicans and it's not expected to receive the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster in the Senate.
          While the legislation stalls, leaders in the fight for reparations continue to pressure federal and state lawmakers to atone for the country's past sins.
          "Reparations is a matter of urgency, it always has been," said Dreisen Heath, a researcher and advocate for Human Rights Watch. "How do we get to reconciliation without reparations? You can't."

          How other reparations programs work

          Heath said existing reparations programs in Rosewood and other communities could serve as a model for Tulsa.
          In Evanston, Ilinois, city officials in March approved the first batch of funds -- which amounts to $400,000 -- in a program offering reparations to Black residents whose families have been affected by decades of discriminatory housing practices. The move made Evanston the first local community in the country to launch a reparations program for Black people.
          Robin Rue, a former Evanston council member who heads the city's reparations committee, said the city will fund the program with sales tax generated from recreational marijuana. Black residents will be eligible for up to $25,000 in housing grants to help purchase a home, pay off a mortgage or renovate a home. Applicants must only be able to prove that they lived in Evanston between 1919-1969, which is before a fair housing ordinance was passed, or that they are a descendant of someone who was, Rue said.
          Photos: Meet 9 entrepreneurs who shaped Black Wall Street
          Described by historian Scott Ellsworth as the first Black Tulsans to own a car, &lt;strong&gt;John and Loula Williams&lt;/strong&gt; built and operated an auto repair garage, a confections shop and a rooming house. They also built the famous Williams Dreamland Theatre, which featured live performances and films. The Dreamland was destroyed during the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
          John and Loula WilliamsDescribed by historian Scott Ellsworth as the first Black Tulsans to own a car, John and Loula Williams built and operated an auto repair garage, a confections shop and a rooming house. They also built the famous Williams Dreamland Theatre, which featured live performances and films. The Dreamland was destroyed during the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
          &lt;strong&gt;Simon Berry&lt;/strong&gt; started a jitney service that catered to Greenwood&#39;s Black community, which was barred from using other taxi services. He also owned a hotel and started a bus service and, as an experienced aviator, founded his own airline charter. After the 1921 race massacre, Berry built a park on 13 acres in the Greenwood District that included a swimming pool, dance hall and picnic grounds.
          Simon BerrySimon Berry started a jitney service that catered to Greenwood's Black community, which was barred from using other taxi services. He also owned a hotel and started a bus service and, as an experienced aviator, founded his own airline charter. After the 1921 race massacre, Berry built a park on 13 acres in the Greenwood District that included a swimming pool, dance hall and picnic grounds.
          &lt;strong&gt;John D. Mann&lt;/strong&gt; and his brothers, McKinley and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.neh.gov/article/1921-tulsa-massacre&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;O. B. Mann&lt;/a&gt;, were well-known grocers in the Greenwood District. J.D. is pictured here in the store he owned on North Greenwood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Historical Society, the store was destroyed in the 1921 race massacre.
          John D. MannJohn D. Mann and his brothers, McKinley and O. B. Mann, were well-known grocers in the Greenwood District. J.D. is pictured here in the store he owned on North Greenwood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Historical Society, the store was destroyed in the 1921 race massacre.
          &lt;strong&gt;Mary Elizabeth Jones Parrish&lt;/strong&gt;, who was originally from Mississippi and moved to Tulsa around 1919, ran her own school and taught typing and shorthand. She was also a trained journalist, and her first-hand account of the massacre and her escape, &quot;Events of the Tulsa Disaster,&quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tupress.org/9781595349439/the-nation-must-awake/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; is being reprinted 100 years later. &lt;/a&gt;
          Mary Elizabeth Jones ParrishMary Elizabeth Jones Parrish, who was originally from Mississippi and moved to Tulsa around 1919, ran her own school and taught typing and shorthand. She was also a trained journalist, and her first-hand account of the massacre and her escape, "Events of the Tulsa Disaster," is being reprinted 100 years later.
          Originally from Arkansas, businessman &lt;strong&gt;Ottawa W. Gurley&lt;/strong&gt; (front row, second from left) moved to Tulsa circa 1905 and bought 40 acres of land that he subdivided and sold to Black buyers. That, &lt;a href=&quot;http://blackwallstreet.org/owgurley&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;followed by a grocery store and rooming house&lt;/a&gt; that he built, helped enable other entrepreneurial Tulsans to move to the community and open up shop in Greenwood.
          Ottawa W. GurleyOriginally from Arkansas, businessman Ottawa W. Gurley (front row, second from left) moved to Tulsa circa 1905 and bought 40 acres of land that he subdivided and sold to Black buyers. That, followed by a grocery store and rooming house that he built, helped enable other entrepreneurial Tulsans to move to the community and open up shop in Greenwood.
          A lawyer and a land speculator, &lt;strong&gt;E.P. McCabe&lt;/strong&gt; was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry.php?entry=MC006&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;influential in recruiting&lt;/a&gt; Black settlers to pursue their dreams in the Oklahoma Territory at the turn of the 20th century. He was also an advocate for Black statehood for Oklahoma, seeking to make it an &quot;all-Black state.&quot; His work also helped establish the Colored Agricultural and Normal College, which is known today as the historically Black college Langston University.
          Edward P. McCabeA lawyer and a land speculator, E.P. McCabe was influential in recruiting Black settlers to pursue their dreams in the Oklahoma Territory at the turn of the 20th century. He was also an advocate for Black statehood for Oklahoma, seeking to make it an "all-Black state." His work also helped establish the Colored Agricultural and Normal College, which is known today as the historically Black college Langston University.
          &lt;strong&gt;Buck Colbert Franklin&lt;/strong&gt;, the famed lawyer seated to the right in this photo, moved to Tulsa a few months before the 1921 massacre. Franklin&#39;s home and law office were destroyed and, in the days following the massacre, he set up a temporary law practice in a tent alongside attorney Isaiah H. Spears, left, and secretary Effie Thompson, center, to provide legal protection to vulnerable survivors.
          Buck Colbert Franklin