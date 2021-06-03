'It's shameful.' Massacre survivors' lawyers demand Tulsa be the next city to pay reparations

(CNN) Two years after the Tulsa massacre left some 300 Black people dead and a once-booming neighborhood destroyed, another White mob attacked a Black enclave in Florida.

The incident, known as the Rosewood massacre, would end with at least eight casualties: six Black people and two White people. Historians say the violence erupted after a White woman claimed she was a assaulted by a Black man.

Similar to Tulsa, the community was decimated and many survivors left and never returned.

But in 1994, Florida's legislature would pass a bill that awarded $150,000 payments to survivors who could prove they owned property during the massacre and set up a scholarship fund for their descendants who attended state colleges.

As Tulsa commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the attack on "Black Wall Street" this week, massacre survivors and their descendants continued their fight for reparations, demanding the city atone for the trauma they've endured for decades.