A woman was arrested after the body of a child believed missing was found in a motel room in East Texas

(CNN) A woman has been arrested after a child's body was found in a motel room in East Texas, authorities said Wednesday.

The body is believed to be that of Samuel Olson, 6, who was reported missing May 27, according to Houston Police Assistant Chief Heather Morris. She said police discovered the body Tuesday in a motel in Jasper, Texas, about 135 miles northeast of the boy's Houston home.

Jasper police arrested Theresa Balboa, the girlfriend of Samuel Olson's father, at the motel, Morris said at a news conference Wednesday.

Balboa is charged with evidence tampering, Morris said.

"Once this case has been fully investigated, investigators will be presenting the case to the district attorney's office for additional charges, if appropriate," she said.

