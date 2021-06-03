At least 10% of the world's giant sequoias lost in a single wildfire, report suggests

(CNN) About 10 to 14% of the world's giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single wildfire that swept through California's Sequoia National Forest last summer, a new draft report from the National Park Service indicates.

The report, which has not yet been made publicly available, used satellite images to show the shocking impact the Castle Fire had on the giant trees, in what experts call an unprecedented mortality event caused by a combination of climate change-driven drought and fire suppression efforts.

"The loss of 7,500 to 10,600 large giant sequoias, many of which are likely thousands of years old, is devastating," the study's lead author, Dr. Christy Brigham, chief of Resources Management and Science at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, told CNN. "These trees are irreplaceable in our lifetimes."

