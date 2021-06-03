Eight high school football coaches suspended over allegations they made a Hebrew Israelite player eat a pizza that had contained pork

(CNN) Eight high school football coaches in Canton, Ohio, have been suspended while police investigate allegations that they forced a Hebrew Israelite player to eat a pizza that previously had pork on it, despite knowing his beliefs forbade him from eating it, police and the student's lawyer told CNN.

The 17-year-old student, who hasn't been named, is a rising senior at Canton McKinley High School, where he was an offensive lineman on the football team. After skipping an earlier weightlifting session because of an injury, the team's coaches told him to eat an entire pepperoni pizza as punishment on May 24, while his teammates were forced to carry heavy weight disks as they exercised around him, attorney Edward Gilbert said.

The teenager reminded the head coach multiple times that he did not eat pork. The student had previously told coaching staff multiple times that he was a Hebrew Israelite, and did not eat pork because of his religion, the attorney added.

Read More