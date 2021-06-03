A 'person of interest' has been named in the 2000 death of a Massachusetts teenager

(CNN) A man who was previously convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping, and who died in 2016, has been named as a "person of interest" in the death in 2000 of a teenager in Warren, Massachusetts, officials said Thursday.

The announcement by the Worcester County District Attorney's office comes just weeks before the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of Molly Bish from Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000.

Francis "Frank" P. Sumner Sr. is being investigated after officials "recently received new information," according to the news release from the DA's office. The release did share details of the new information.

CNN has reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney's office for comment.

Molly Bish was last seen at her life guard post in Comins Pond in Warren, Massachusetts, on June 27, 2000.

"Sumner, born in 1945, was active in the Central Massachusetts area from 1960 through 2016," according to the news release. "He was known to operate auto repair shops in the Spencer, Leicester and Worcester areas. Sumner lived in Spencer prior to his death."

Read More