Investigators ask for surveillance video to help in their search for a missing 11-year-old

(CNN) Authorities are seeking the public's help in the search for an 11-year-old boy who remains missing in central Iowa after hundreds of people spent part of Memorial Day weekend looking for him.

Xavior Harrelson was reported missing May 27 in Montezuma, Iowa, nearly 60 miles east of Des Moines, the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post

The sheriff's office believes the boy was wearing blue pajama bottoms, a red T-shirt and black tennis shoes, the post said. The boy has brown hair and blue eyes, weighs about 100 pounds and is about 4-foot-8.

Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, told CNN that the search for Xavior on Sunday in the Montezuma area drew more than 500 people -- 375 volunteers and 125 from law enforcement. The FBI also assisted in the search.

"Unfortunately, there was nothing that resulted in getting us closer to locating Xavior," Mortvedt said.

