Indiana state trooper allegedly fractured his K-9's leg during a training session

(CNN) An Indiana state trooper allegedly used "unreasonable discipline" and fractured his police K-9's leg during a March training session, authorities said Wednesday.

Dustan Rubenacker, 29, was charged with striking a law enforcement animal, which is a Class A misdemeanor, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. He is on paid administrative leave, it said.

CNN has attempted to reach Rubenacker for comment. He is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

According to the news release, Rubenacker and his K-9, Odin, were in a training session on March 17 in Jasper, Indiana, at which several K-9 teams were present.

During the session, Odin wasn't focusing on the correct target and Rubenacker allegedly used "unreasonable discipline" against him, causing the injury, the release said.

