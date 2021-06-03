Minneapolis begins work on reopening George Floyd Square

(CNN) Portions of the memorial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis were being removed by city workers Thursday morning, city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie said.

The square at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, where Floyd took his last breaths as a police officer knelt on his neck, has been closed off for over a year and become a shrine.

"Barricades have been removed so that ultimately (the intersection) will be reconnected into the neighborhood and traffic will be able to resume," McKenzie told CNN.

"This intersection will never go back to 'normal.' This city is really doing everything it can with the community to preserve as many art pieces as possible."

McKenzie emphasized that this is a community led effort being done in coordination with the group Agape Movement and some artifacts like the iconic fist sculpture will remain at the intersection.