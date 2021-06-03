Truck carrying tomato puree crashes, turning road red

(CNN) A truck laden with tomato puree crashed in England this week, turning a highway red and prompting a number of food-related puns from people on social media.

The vehicle was involved in a crash with another truck in Cambridgeshire , eastern England, on Tuesday, Highways England told CNN.

The government highways authority said the vehicle "lost its load and damaged the carriageway," leading to a road closure on the A14.

One driver sustained a "minor" injury, Highways England said.

A spokesman confirmed it was carrying tomato puree, which spilled across the road and prompted emergency road resurfacing overnight until Wednesday afternoon.