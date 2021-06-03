(CNN) Denmark has passed a law allowing it to relocate asylum seekers to third countries while their asylum claims are processed, in a move that has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights groups.

The bill, which was approved in Danish parliament on Thursday, paves the way for offshore asylum centers outside the European Union, a press officer for the Danish parliament told CNN.

The legislation aims to send asylum seekers to reception centers in third countries once a quick process has been completed in Denmark. But the government has yet to outline where these centers will be placed, as it has not reached an agreement with a third country, Danish government spokesperson on immigration Rasmus Stoklund told CNN.

The Danish Refugee Council called the law "irresponsible." Its chief, Charlotte Slente, said lawmakers had voted blindly for legislation that advocates for an asylum processing model "that does not yet exist and which they therefore do not know what actually entails."

Stoklund defended the government to CNN, saying the aim is to stop people "applying for asylum in Denmark" and free up resources, otherwise used on asylum claims, which can be used in refugee camps close to war zones where the government maintains refugees are in greatest need.

