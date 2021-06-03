Air France flight evacuated after anonymous threat

(CNN) Passengers on an Air France flight were evacuated in Paris on Thursday after an anonymous threat, the company said in a statement.

The AF865 flight from Chad's capital N'Djamena landed at Charles de Gaulle airport after it was "escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane" as a result of the "anonymous threat," Air France said.

Several hours after the incident, the French Interior Miniser Gerald Darmanin said that fears an explosive device might be onboard proved to be false. No such device was found.

Darmanin also said a crisis committee with representatives from across different ministries had been convened and ended.

The French government said in a statement that the plane landed "without incident" at 4:01pm local time (10:01 a.m. ET) and was "isolated" and "taken over by authorities."

