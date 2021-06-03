(CNN) —

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

May saw readers shopping for items to get summer-ready skin, tidy up the house and take advantage of warm nights under the stars. From eco-friendly kitchen swaps to top-rated pimple patches, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in May.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Mavogel’s eye mask, which got top marks in our extensive testing, features an ingenious nose wire that blocks out every last bit of light. That wire also helps keep the mask in place no matter how much you toss and turn.

Polywood Modern Adirondack Chair ($269; amazon.com)

Summer is nearly here, and you can tell by how much our readers love this bright and cheery Adirondack chair from Amazon. You can check out more splurge-worthy outdoor furniture from Amazon too.

Tonor TC30 USB Condenser Microphone ($29.99; amazon.com)

Whether you’re creating content, you’re gaming or you just want to sound better on Zoom, Tonor’s USB microphone makes for an excellent addition to your home office setup. Our reviewer raved about its versatility and fantastic sound quality, which is comparable to much more expensive models.

Apple’s newly released trackers are well worth the hype, thanks to seamless iPhone pairing and Precision Finding technology that’ll make losing your keys a thing of the past.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel ($14.99; amazon.com)

This Japanese towel lathers just like (and maybe even better than) a standard loofah while also gently exfoliating your skin right in the shower. Read our review of it here.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($48.29; amazon.com)

T-fal’s dishwasher-safe pan is our favorite nonstick pan around. Its depth, durable finish and even heating mean it can handle everything from scrambling eggs to searing steaks. Need something a little smaller? T-fal’s 10-inch pan ($34, originally $55.93; amazon.com) was another reader favorite this month.

Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher ($27.99; amazon.com)

Brita’s pitcher is a classic for a reason: It made the best-tasting water by far in our testing of water filter pitchers. It’s also lightweight, pours well and looks good in the fridge.

Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set ($13.87, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

This gift set comes with two rich, deeply moisturizing creams (one featuring shea butter, the other almond milk), plus a tin of lemon butter cuticle cream for healthier hands and nails.

Command Broom and Mop Grippers ($11.95; amazon.com)

Command’s grippers stick to the wall using no-damage strips, helping you save space by hanging mops and brooms vertically. (We’ve got more kitchen organization ideas for you here.)

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask ($14.95, originally $20.95; amazon.com)

Get your skin glowing with this top-rated mask made from clarifying Dead Sea mud and infused with nourishing aloe, vitamin E and jojoba oil.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Hardly a month has gone by without these eco-friendly dishcloths making an appearance on this list! Swedish dishcloths soak up messes just like paper towels but can be washed and reused over and over again.

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter ($8.45; amazon.com)

Slice’s safety cutter features a tiny, ultra-sharp ceramic blade that’s perfect for tricky packaging and delicate crafts projects. No wonder it’s one of our favorite Amazon buys under $15.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock ($17.98, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

With its modern looks, bright display and loud-but-not-piercing alarm, Jall is our choice for the best alarm clock of 2021.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

It’s officially iced coffee season, and Primula’s carafe system makes it simple to make your own velvety smooth cold brew right at home.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($17.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

A great gift for Mom, Dad or anyone in need of a little Zen, these shower steamers will fill the bathroom with lush, relaxing scents like lavender, peppermint and grapefruit.

Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids, 7-Pack ($17.97; amazon.com)

Ditch the cling wrap for these stretchy, reusable lids, which create an airtight seal over cups and bowls. (Check out more great home finds under $100 right here!)

mDesign Metal Farmhouse Kitchen Sink Caddy ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

With suction cups that attach directly to the inside of your sink, this caddy helps keep countertops tidy while also giving sponges a chance to air out between uses (important for preventing mold and mildew!). Check out more under-$20 kitchen organization ideas here.

Avarelle Acne Pimple Patches ($7.79, originally $10.50; amazon.com)

These bestselling hydrocolloid pimple patches soak up zit gunk overnight, making for a somewhat gross but extremely satisfying way to help clear up acne. (You can shop for more dermatologist-approved zit stickers here.)

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($11.95, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Oyoco’s light clips directly around patio umbrella poles and also comes with two hooks that can be hung from tents or trees, making it a great companion for outdoor hangs after the sun sets. Check out more must-have Amazon outdoor furniture here.

Inteye Organic Bath Bombs, Set of 24 ($24.80; amazon.com)

Inteye’s bath bombs don’t just smell amazing; they’re also infused with essential oils and nourishing shea and cocoa butter for a truly luxurious, spa-like experience at home.