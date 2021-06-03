Every inch of your space should feel authentically you. That definitely applies to the inside of your home, but it shouldn’t stop once you cross the threshold. Your porch, stoop, patio or yard is also an extension of your style; in fact, it’s the first impression you make on barbecue invitees and passers-by, so in our opinion, it’s worthy of some customization. Cue the outdoor and lifestyle selection over at Society6, where you can find the breath of fresh air your outdoor space needs this summer.
If you’ve never heard of Society6, it’s a retailer unlike any other — and its selection is unlike any other too. Why? This site acts as a springboard for over 400,000 artists to share their work from around the world. Painters, illustrators and photographers upload their unique creations, and Society6 then pairs those creations with its best-in-class products. (Basically, it’s like putting a watercolor painting on one of the internet’s most comfortable lawn chairs.) Every order is custom-made, and you can even shop by style, theme or collection.
This season, that means welcome mats that truly encompass the vibe of your home, trendy drinkware that quenches your thirst for color, yoga mats that inspire your Zen and outdoor furniture that’s way beyond anything you’d find at a department store. You can also shop picnic blankets, towels, sun shades and floor cushions — and everything comes in hundreds of patterns, all of which were designed by independent artists.
Ready to find something that speaks to you? Here’s some of our current favorite summer decor from Society6.
Abstract Flower Palettes Sling Chair ($149; society6.com)
In the design world, midcentury modern is back in full swing, which explains why this sling chair is a fan favorite. Its abstract geometric pattern and retro colors bring a ‘60s vibe to your outdoor space — but it’s not all about looks here. It’s also about quality, comfort and durability: The hammock-style seat is made from woven polyester that’s spill- and splash-resistant, while the solid-wood frame folds up for travel and storage.
Cheery Cheers Wine Chiller ($59.99; society6.com)
Keep your wine cold and your table trendy with the cheery cheers Wine Chiller. On the outside, it has a gorgeous, retro rainbow-inspired pastel print with an energetic greeting of “CHEERS!”, and on the inside, it’s crafted with stainless steel to keep your standard bottle cool for up to two hours. Oh, and despite its custom-handmade vibe, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe, so it can stand up to a thorough cleaning should your classy garden party transition into an all-night rager. These chillers have already been a huge hit this summer and are currently being restocked. Purchase now to secure your order and it will ship after June 18th. It’s well worth the wait!
Vintage Palm Frond Sun Shade ($199; society6.com)
The ultimate staycation is closer than you think. This sun shade is UV-coated and made from durable, woven polyester. As a result, it provides relief from the sun’s rays, and it’s water-resistant for unexpected afternoon showers. Each order comes with a pole kit for easy setup, and whether you use it at the beach or in the yard, the vintage blue-green palms offer style alongside shade.
Underwater Dream VI Beach Towel ($39.99; society6.com)
Oversized, unique and extremely soft, this towel is a top seller on Society6. In fact, over 7,000 people have loved its octopus design, and past reviewers have commented that the artwork looks “wonderful.” It has cotton terry on the back and polyester-microfiber on the front — and since it measures 74 inches by 37 inches, you can lounge on the beach, pad your backyard lawn chair or dry off post-pool.