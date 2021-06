(CNN) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she didn't think she was "tough enough" for a life in politics, in a wide-ranging interview where she also discusses preparing for Covid-19 and how relations with the US have evolved.

"The biggest barrier for me was probably the fact that I didn't necessarily think that the traits that I held and valued the most were those that would be easily accepted in politics," Ardern told CNN's David Axelrod in "The Axe Files" podcast Thursday.

"You know, I talked a little bit about feeling like I wasn't really tough enough for the environment of politics."

Ardern said that line of thinking assumed politicians "need to be really thick skinned" and can't be a "sensitive person" or "outwardly display your compassion or empathy."

Ardern has led New Zealand's center-left Labour party since 2017 following a period when a slew of middle-aged male leaders -- four in less than a decade -- had failed to ignite enthusiasm in voters.

