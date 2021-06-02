A high school senior was accused of violating his graduation's dress code with his shoes -- so a teacher switched with him

(CNN) With minutes to spare, a Hahnville High School teacher in Boutte, Louisiana, traded shoes with a senior so he could walk at his graduation after allegedly violating the dress code.

Daverius Peters told CNN he showed up to his high school graduation in a pair of black leather Alexander McQueen shoes, ready to walk across the stage to get his diploma when he was stopped, at the door. The faculty member informed him that his footwear violated the dress code, and he would not be permitted into his own graduation.

According to Peters, the students were required to wear dark-colored dress shoes and not allowed to wear slippers, athletic shoes, or opened-toed shoes. He thought his shoes matched the requirements.

A teacher to the rescue

He began pacing, and immediately spotted another teacher, John Butler, who had mentored him on several occasions through his high school career. Butler's daughter was also graduating, and he was waiting on his wife when Peters franticly approached him.

Read More