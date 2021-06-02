Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire in 2022, according to reports

Photos: Coach K's legendary career Mike Krzyzewski has coached the men's basketball team at Duke for 41 seasons. He's won nearly 1,200 games in his career as a head coach. Hide Caption 1 of 32

Krzyzewski poses with his Army head coach, Bob Knight, circa 1966. Decades later, Krzyzewski would eventually break Knight's record for most Division I coaching wins.

Krzyzewski and Knight coach Team USA together at the Pan American Games in 1979. At the time, Knight was the head coach of Indiana University. Krzyzewski was head coach at Army, his alma mater.

Krzyzewski speaks to the media after he was named Duke's head coach in 1980.

Krzyzewski coaches Billy King during the national title game against Louisville in 1986. Duke lost 72-69, but it would return to the Final Four in five of the next six seasons.

Krzyzewski and Duke celebrate after winning the NCAA Tournament final in 1991. It was sweet redemption for the Blue Devils, who were blown out in the national title game one year earlier.

Krzyzewski hugs his star center, Christian Laettner, after Laettner's buzzer-beater over Kentucky put the Blue Devils in the 1992 Final Four. Duke went on to repeat as champions.

President George H.W. Bush welcomes Krzyzewski's team to the White House after their 1992 title.

Krzyzewski and his longtime coaching rival, North Carolina's Dean Smith, chat before a game in 1994. Smith retired in 1997.

Krzyzewski speaks to Duke fans after the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium was named after him in 2000.

Krzyzewski celebrates with his daughters Jamie, left, and Lindy after Duke won its third national championship in 2001.