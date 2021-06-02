Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire in 2022, according to reports

By Amir Vera and David Close, CNN

Updated 6:41 PM ET, Wed June 2, 2021

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts from the bench while playing the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on December 3, 2019, in East Lansing, Michigan.
Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts from the bench while playing the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on December 3, 2019, in East Lansing, Michigan.

(CNN)Duke University's Mike Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in men's Division I college basketball, is set to retire following the Blue Devils upcoming 2021-2022 season, according to reports from ESPN and Stadium. CNN has reached out to Duke for confirmation but has yet to hear back.

"Coach K," as he is affectionately known, has led the men's program to five national championships in 41 seasons and won 1,170 games overall. Duke won its national championships under Krzyzewski in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015, according to the NCAA.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, huddles with his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on February 13, 2021.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, huddles with his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on February 13, 2021.
Krzyzewski held a coaching position at the US Military Academy Prep School in Belvoir, Virginia, and a graduate assistantship at Indiana University before becoming the head coach at his alma mater in West Point, where he would coach from 1975 until 1980 when he took the head coaching gig at Duke, according to Duke and West Point's websites.
      While at Duke, Krzyzewski developed some of the biggest stars in the NBA including Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
        Outside of Duke, Krzyzewski was also appointed head basketball coach of the United States National Team in 2005. Under his reign, Team USA won gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, according to Duke's website.
          Mike Krzyzewski has coached the men&#39;s basketball team at Duke for 41 seasons. He&#39;s won nearly 1,200 games in his career as a head coach.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Mike Krzyzewski has coached the men's basketball team at Duke for 41 seasons. He's won nearly 1,200 games in his career as a head coach.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 32
          Krzyzewski poses with his Army head coach, Bob Knight, circa 1966. Decades later, Krzyzewski would eventually break Knight&#39;s record for most Division I coaching wins.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski poses with his Army head coach, Bob Knight, circa 1966. Decades later, Krzyzewski would eventually break Knight's record for most Division I coaching wins.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 32
          Krzyzewski and Knight coach Team USA together at the Pan American Games in 1979. At the time, Knight was the head coach of Indiana University. Krzyzewski was head coach at Army, his alma mater.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski and Knight coach Team USA together at the Pan American Games in 1979. At the time, Knight was the head coach of Indiana University. Krzyzewski was head coach at Army, his alma mater.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 32
          Krzyzewski speaks to the media after he was named Duke&#39;s head coach in 1980.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski speaks to the media after he was named Duke's head coach in 1980.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 32
          Krzyzewski coaches Billy King during the national title game against Louisville in 1986. Duke lost 72-69, but it would return to the Final Four in five of the next six seasons.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski coaches Billy King during the national title game against Louisville in 1986. Duke lost 72-69, but it would return to the Final Four in five of the next six seasons.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 32
          Krzyzewski and Duke celebrate after winning the NCAA Tournament final in 1991. It was sweet redemption for the Blue Devils, who were blown out in the national title game one year earlier.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski and Duke celebrate after winning the NCAA Tournament final in 1991. It was sweet redemption for the Blue Devils, who were blown out in the national title game one year earlier.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 32
          Krzyzewski hugs his star center, Christian Laettner, after Laettner&#39;s buzzer-beater over Kentucky put the Blue Devils in the 1992 Final Four. Duke went on to repeat as champions.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski hugs his star center, Christian Laettner, after Laettner's buzzer-beater over Kentucky put the Blue Devils in the 1992 Final Four. Duke went on to repeat as champions.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 32
          President George H.W. Bush welcomes Krzyzewski&#39;s team to the White House after their 1992 title.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          President George H.W. Bush welcomes Krzyzewski's team to the White House after their 1992 title.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 32
          Krzyzewski and his longtime coaching rival, North Carolina&#39;s Dean Smith, chat before a game in 1994. Smith retired in 1997.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski and his longtime coaching rival, North Carolina's Dean Smith, chat before a game in 1994. Smith retired in 1997.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 32
          Krzyzewski speaks to Duke fans after the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium was named after him in 2000.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski speaks to Duke fans after the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium was named after him in 2000.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 32
          Krzyzewski celebrates with his daughters Jamie, left, and Lindy after Duke won its third national championship in 2001.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          Krzyzewski celebrates with his daughters Jamie, left, and Lindy after Duke won its third national championship in 2001.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 32
          In 2001, Krzyzewski was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was joined by his old coach Bob Knight, who introduced him during the ceremony. Other inductees that year were John Chaney, far left, and Moses Malone, second from right.
          Photos: Coach K's legendary career
          In 2001, Krzyzewski was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was joined by his old coach Bob Knight, who introduced him during the ceremony. Other inductees that year were John Chaney, far left, and Moses Malone, second from right.
          Hide Caption
          12 of 32
          Krzyzewski shouts toward an official during a home game against North Carolina in 2005.