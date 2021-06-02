(CNN) A Georgia county sheriff has been suspended following a review of his indictment on federal civil rights charges, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's office announced Wednesday.

Kemp suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill after a commission found Hill's indictment adversely affects the administration of the sheriff's office, according to an executive order released from Kemp's office.

Hill was indicted in April for allegedly ordering his employees to use excessive force against four pretrial detainees, according to a release from the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Staff at the Clayton County Jail, allegedly on orders from Hill, strapped pretrial detainees into a restraint chair "for a period exceeding that justified by any legitimate nonpunitive government purpose" in four separate incidents in 2020.

Hill pleaded not guilty and was released on signature bond, according to his attorneys.