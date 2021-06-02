This Washington county is the first to ban facial recognition technology, official says

(CNN) A county in Washington state banned all local government agencies -- including the local sheriff -- from using facial recognition technology.

The King County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to prohibit its administrative offices from using software applications that identify a person from an image of their face.

"The use or misuse of these technologies has potentially devastating consequences which the new ordinance will help to prevent," legislation sponsor Jeanne Kohl-Welles said in a statement.

Kohl-Welles added that King County is the first county government to pass the ban. The use of the technology will be allowed only to help identify missing children.

In recent years, facial recognition technology has become ubiquitous, but controversy surrounding it has grown as well. Privacy advocates and justice activists have criticized it.

