A California firefighter is dead and another injured after police say a co-worker opened fire. It's the second workplace shooting within a week

(CNN) A firefighter is dead and another is hospitalized after an off-duty colleague fired gunshots at a California fire station before apparently taking his own life, according to authorities.

The shooter, a firefighter specialist and engineer, was found dead inside a burning home in Acton, California, nearly 10 miles away from where he opened fire, officials said.

It's the second time in a week that someone in California went to their workplace and shot and killed co-workers before officials believe they turned the gun on themselves. Last Wednesday, nine people died after a gunman opened fire at a public transit rail yard in San Jose before he killed himself.

The fire station shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fire Station 81 Agua Dulce, about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

The shooter died after an apparent gunshot wound that seemed to be self-inflicted, Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean said. The names of the shooter and victims have not yet been released.

Read More