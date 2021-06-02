Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son pleads not guilty

(CNN) The man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, appeared in court, confirming to a judge that he understood the charges against him and pleading not guilty.

Bail was not discussed, and Rhodes remains in custody.

He faces 11 charges: first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, four counts of assault on a protected person using a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting a public officer with a firearm.

Amari Nicholson was last seen May 5, 2021. His disappearance was later considered a homicide.

