A four-day weekend, a pageant and a concert announced for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

By Rob Picheta and Max Foster, CNN

Updated 7:51 AM ET, Wed June 2, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne in 2022
Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne in 2022

London (CNN)Britain's royal family has announced a four-day holiday weekend in June 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne, with a program of events featuring a parade, street parties and a live concert at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, already the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history, will become the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, with royal engagements to mark the occasion expected throughout the year.
The Jubilee plans were revealed by the Palace on Wednesday, and feature a full slate of events in June that will likely be attended by the public.
    A parade, known as the Trooping the Colour, will begin the extended Bank Holiday weekend on Thursday June 2. The event usually takes place each year on the Queen's birthday, but has been canceled in each of the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
      The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 54
      Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 54
      Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo at her London home in 1928.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo at her London home in 1928.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 54
      Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth&#39;s father became King and she became heir presumptive.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 54
      From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 54
      Elizabeth rides a horse in Windsor, England, in 1940. Her love of horses has been well documented.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Elizabeth rides a horse in Windsor, England, in 1940. Her love of horses has been well documented.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 54
      A 14-year-old Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England&#39;s children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      A 14-year-old Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 54
      Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 54
      Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret is Elizabeth&#39;s only sibling.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret is Elizabeth's only sibling.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 54
      With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa&#39;s Natal National Park on April 21, 1947. It was her 21st birthday.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947. It was her 21st birthday.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 54
      On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth wed Prince Philip, a lieutenant in the British Navy who had been born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth wed Prince Philip, a lieutenant in the British Navy who had been born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 54
      Princess Elizabeth arrives at a state banquet in London in March 1950.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Princess Elizabeth arrives at a state banquet in London in March 1950.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 54
      Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer at the age of 56. Here, she walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
      Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
      Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer at the age of 56. Here, she walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 54
      Queen Elizabeth II is photographed on the balcony of Melbourne&#39;s Government House during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
      Photos: