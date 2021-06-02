London (CNN) Britain's royal family has announced a four-day holiday weekend in June 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne, with a program of events featuring a parade, street parties and a live concert at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, already the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history, will become the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, with royal engagements to mark the occasion expected throughout the year.

The Jubilee plans were revealed by the Palace on Wednesday, and feature a full slate of events in June that will likely be attended by the public.

A parade, known as the Trooping the Colour, will begin the extended Bank Holiday weekend on Thursday June 2. The event usually takes place each year on the Queen's birthday, but has been canceled in each of the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.