Increasing your activity level is the first step to lowering blood pressure and cholesterol

(CNN) It's time to move it, move it.

Adding some movement to your day could lower your blood pressure and cholesterol, according to new guidelines from the American Heart Association.

The association advised that people with mild to moderate high blood pressure and high cholesterol can lower them with exercise.

People don't need to have an intense session at the gym to achieve the activity level necessary to reap the benefits, said Bethany Barone Gibbs, lead author of the AHA's scientific statement and associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh's Department of Health and Human Development and Clinical and Translational Science.

"Though planned exercise is great, just getting more active in your everyday life -- like taking the stairs and picking up the pace while you walk the dog -- can also give you the same benefits," Gibbs said.

