Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A house's real estate for sale sign is seen in front of a home in Arlington, Virginia, November 19, 2020. - The US real estate market is booming even as the coronavirus crisis intensifies, and the seemingly insatiable appetite for new and older homes has sent prices soaring -- meaning more and more families with modest incomes are seeing their dreams of owning property shattered. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)