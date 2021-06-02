(CNN) —

Project Rock UA Sports Mask (2 for $30, originally $35; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Project Rock UA Sports Mask

This face mask from Under Armour’s Project Rock is built with a breathable, cool material making it the perfect mask for exercising. Plus, it’s got a secure fit, water-resistant outer shell and anti-microbial interior so it can handle any workout you throw at it.

The home retailer’s Memorial Day sale is still live, where you can save on everything from smart home essentials and self-care products to the Revlon One-Step (our pick for the best budget hair dryer) and Le Creuset cookware.

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker ($278.93, originally $375; amazon.com)

Amazon Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker

If you’ve dreamed of making your own bread at home, our pick for the best bread machine of 2021 makes it surprisingly easy. The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker delivers, airy, tasty bread, whether you’re making white, wheat or gluten-free. Right now, you can score it for nearly $100 off at Amazon so you can impress your family and friends with fresh, delicious bread.

Get a head’s start on Father’s Day with gifts from Nordstrom Rack, which has shirts, shorts, sandals and so much more for up to 55% off right now. Shop early and outfit your dad for summer at Nordstrom Rack, plus, if he loves hitting the back nine after work, golf gifts are up to 60% off.

Today’s the last day of Redbubble’s Find Your Thing Weekend, where you can get between 20% and 60% off all sorts of goods. From 20% off stickers, 25% off tees, 30% off socks and more, there’s plenty of bright and fun products to fill your home.

Always Pan and Free Set of 4 Mugs ($145; ourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan and Free Set of 4 Mugs

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but you’ll also get a free set of four chic mugs when you buy one today or tomorrow. There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of this deal; simply click this link and add the Always Pan to your cart. Before you check out, you’ll see an option to select your preferred mug colorway (Spice, Steam or Char). Just be sure to shop before your chance to sip from one of these mugs for free slips away.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (starting at $750, originally $799; expercom.com)

Apple 2021 Apple iPad Pro

Apple recently announced a slew of new releases, and now one such model is seeing its first-ever discount. The 2021 iPad Pro is now available for less at Expercom, with the 11-inch model up for grabs for just $750 and the 12.9-inch model down to $1,032. Pick up one (or both!) while they’re still in stock.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($109.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Amazon for a stellar deal on a pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The Galaxy Buds+ in Cloud Blue, red, black and white are down to just $109.99 — that’s $40 off their usual price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $19.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($20.99, originally $27; amazon.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Wave Smart Notebook (and pen!) for just $18.69 — the lowest price we’ve seen in almost a year and $2 away from the lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

EarFun Air ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the white EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual — down to just $49.99. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

Summer has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Memorial Day Savings event, shoppers save up big on more than 13,000 items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space. Check out some of our favorite picks from the sale here.

If you’re in need of a new appliance — large or small — check out Best Buy’s Memorial Day deals. Starting now, you can save on everything from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and much more. If you’re looking for a more subtle upgrade, bring home a new air fryer or AC unit at a discount instead.

Macy’s is marking down more than 60,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Summer Sale. Use code SUMMER to take up to 25% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods (like a Homesick candle, a KitchenAid stand mixer and a set of Samsonite luggage) and much, much more.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($352.75, originally $415; amazon.com)

Steelcase Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we still gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $352.75 — more than $60 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen this year — in select colors, including neutral Graphite and bold Concord.

Roku Ultra ($89.50, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for the return of summertime series, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $89.50. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($29.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $18.50 for it when you use code EUFYSCALE at checkout and clip the on-page 15% off coupon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Memorial Day has arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s blowout runs through the upcoming long week and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, about $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Air (fourth generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third and fourth generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (first and second generation).

