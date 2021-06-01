Amazon to help during hurricane season with quick delivery of disaster relief supplies

(CNN) The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins today, and it is forecast to be yet another busy one.

With an active season in mind, Amazon and the Red Cross are hoping a brand new disaster relief hub and partnership will allow for a faster response to locations hit by hurricanes and other natural disasters.

"Our disaster relief and response team is partnering with global humanitarian relief organizations to leverage Amazon's scale to help improve response time to large-scale natural disasters around the world," Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon, said in a news release to CNN.

Amazon is announcing, today, the opening of its Disaster Relief Hub in Georgia to quickly help respond to natural disasters, and its partnership with six global humanitarian aid organizations, including the Red Cross.

Trevor Riggen, senior vice president for Disaster Services with the American Red Cross, says that this new venture blends its own disaster response background with Amazon's delivery know-how.

