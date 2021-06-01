Wilberforce University cancels student debt for 2020 and 2021 graduates. That's more than $375,000

(CNN) Wilberforce University will cancel student debt for 2020 and 2021 graduates, according to a news release.

The president of the historically Black university made the announcement during 2021 commencement exercises Saturday, noting the total amount of cleared debt will be more than $375,000.

"As these graduates begin their lives as responsible adults, we are honored to be able to give them a fresh start by relieving their student debt to the university," President Elfred Anthony Pinkard said.

Students were seen cheering and dancing after Pinkard made the announcement, according to CNN affiliate WHIO

This initiative does not cover federal loans, bank loans or any other kind of personal loans taken by the student. It includes fines and fees owed to the university and tuition balances that were being paid directly to the university by students or their parents.

