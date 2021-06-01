(CNN) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice touted a new vaccination incentive lottery Tuesday that will have its first drawing for a $1 million prize on Father's Day.

"We're going to do this program from June 20 until August 4," Justice said during a news conference."We're going to start with the giveaways on Father's Day."

The governor said that individuals must have had their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to be eligible for the drawing.

"You could win something that would be phenomenal," he said.

"We're going to give away two full, four-year scholarships to kids that are age-eligible from 12 to 25."

