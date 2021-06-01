A California sheriff's deputy has died after being shot in the line of duty

(CNN) A 17-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in California has died after being shot in the line of duty Monday, the department said.

Sgt. Dominic Vaca, 43, was shot after pursuing a motorcycle without a license plate, San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon said in a video statement posted to Twitter. Vaca died later in the day in hospital, the sheriff said.

Vaca and other deputies from the Morongo Basin Station were conducting extra patrols for off-highway vehicle violations in Yucca Valley, according to McMahon.

The deputies saw a man driving a motorcycle without a license plate and attempted to stop him. After a pursuit, the driver fled on foot into the desert, the agency said on Twitter.

When the deputies located the motorcycle they could not find the suspect, McMahon said.

