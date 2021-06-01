A missing hiker has been found dead after an apparent fall near Telluride, Colorado

(CNN) Rescuers searching for a missing hiker in Colorado found him dead after an apparent fall Monday, officials said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells who so clearly was in the prime of his life," Sheriff Bill Masters said.

Officials said Eells was hiking alone on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge about 3.5 miles north of Telluride.

He was reported missing around 11 p.m. local time Sunday, prompting the sheriff's office to launch a search mission early Monday.

About a dozen deputies and search and rescue crew members used multiple aircraft during the search, the sheriff's office said.

Crews began the recovery mission after his body was located around 2 p.m. local time Monday.

People were asked to stay out of the area until the mission was completed.