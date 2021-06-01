Authorities investigating after at least 1 person shot in active shooting at California fire station

(CNN) At least one person has been shot at a fire station in Agua Dulce, California, Los Angeles County Deputy Michelle Sanchez told CNN Tuesday.

Sanchez said it is unclear, but there may be more victims.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted Tuesday . "The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. We will provide updated information when available."

One person is being detained in a vehicle nearby, but it is not known whether that person is the shooting suspect.

Agua Dulce is in the Santa Clarita Valley, about 30 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles.

