A fatty heart puts your health at risk, regardless of your weight. Here's how to avoid it

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 6:38 AM ET, Tue June 1, 2021

High in energy-dense &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0963996916303143&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fatty acids&lt;/a&gt; and antioxidants in the form of &lt;a href=&quot;https://utswmed.org/medblog/polyphenols/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;polyphenols&lt;/a&gt;, the juçara berry is the latest tasty treat to be branded a superfood. &lt;strong&gt;Click through the gallery to see more health-boosting superfoods.&lt;/strong&gt;
High in &quot;good&quot; fat and low in carbs, avocados have been linked to improved &lt;a href=&quot;https://catalyst.harvard.edu/news/article/one-avocado-a-day-helps-lower-bad-cholesterol-for-heart-healthy-benefits/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cardiovascular health&lt;/a&gt; through boosting &quot;good&quot; cholesterol and reducing &quot;bad&quot; cholesterol. Avocados have a whole host of other health benefits, too: high in folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C, they also contain &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.med.umich.edu/1libr/Nutrition/PotassiumHandout.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more potassium&lt;/a&gt; than bananas.
Despite containing just 30 calories per cup, broccoli is one of the most nutrient-dense foods. That means plenty of filling fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.
The old adage goes &quot;an apple a day keeps the doctor away&quot; — and with &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC442131/#:~:text=In vitro and animal studies,reducing risk of chronic disease.&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;studies&lt;/a&gt; showing a link between apples and lowered risk of chronic disease, it seems there might be some truth to it. A great source of antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and potassium, apples have also been &lt;a href=&quot;https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-012-0489-z&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shown&lt;/a&gt; to reduce &quot;bad&quot; LDL cholesterols.
Blueberries are often singled out as a superfood because studies have shown they aid in everything from fighting cancer to lowering cholesterol. But all berries, including raspberries, strawberries and blackberries, contain antioxidants and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.webmd.com/diet/phytonutrients-faq&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;phytonutrients&lt;/a&gt;. Worried about the price of fresh fruit? Experts say frozen berries are just as &quot;super.&quot;
The fruit of a palm tree, açaí berries are high in fiber and loaded with antioxidants including &lt;a href=&quot;https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17824205/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;polyphenols and anthocyanins&lt;/a&gt;. Their high fat content makes them super energizing, and they are popular as a pre- and post-workout snack. Açaí berries have a short shelf-life when fresh, so are most often consumed dried or as a frozen puree.
A good source of lean protein, salmon provides a high dose of omega-3 fatty acids, which studies suggest are &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content.aspx?contenttypeid=1&amp;contentid=3054&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;beneficial for heart health&lt;/a&gt; because they reduce inflammation and slow the rate of plaque buildup in blood vessels.
In the past, eggs have been vilified for their high levels of dietary cholesterol. However, &lt;a href=&quot;https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1467-3010.2008.01735.x&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;research&lt;/a&gt; has shown that this doesn&#39;t raise blood cholesterol. In fact, &lt;a href=&quot;https://heart.bmj.com/content/104/21/1756&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;studies&lt;/a&gt; have shown that adults who eat an egg a day have lower risk of cardiovascular disease, compared to those who rarely eat them. Plus, eggs are full of choline, a nutrient that helps block fat from being absorbed in the liver, and has been linked to preventing &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-018-0322-z.epdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;memory loss.&lt;/a&gt;
Many dieters shy away from nuts because of their high calorie and fat count, but eating a handful several times a week can help shed pounds and prevent heart disease. Almonds, in particular, contain lots of monounsaturated fats and fiber -- try replacing peanut butter with almond butter for a healthy swap.
Staying hydrated is vital for good health, and if you choose to drink &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.webmd.com/food-recipes/features/health-benefits-tea&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;green tea&lt;/a&gt;, you&#39;ll also be increasing your metabolism, which will burn more fat. Plus, the antioxidants found in green tea have been linked to cancer prevention.
