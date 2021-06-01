Despite containing just 30 calories per cup, broccoli is one of the most nutrient-dense foods. That means plenty of filling fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.

Despite containing just 30 calories per cup, broccoli is one of the most nutrient-dense foods. That means plenty of filling fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.

Photos: Fill your plate with superfoods

Many dieters shy away from nuts because of their high calorie and fat count, but eating a handful several times a week can help shed pounds and prevent heart disease. Almonds, in particular, contain lots of monounsaturated fats and fiber -- try replacing peanut butter with almond butter for a healthy swap.