Rome Sicilian Mafia turncoat Giovanni Brusca, the man who detonated the bomb that killed judge Giovanni Falcone in 1992, has been released from jail after serving a 25-year sentence, causing grief and anger among the relatives of those he killed.

Brusca, 64, was arrested in 1996, four years after the attack that killed Falcone, his wife and three policemen. After turning state turncoat he helped prosecutors in their crackdown against the Cosa Nostra clans.

The Falcone killing, followed two months later by that of fellow anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino, was one of the most notorious episodes in Italy's long and violent struggle against organized crime.

Brusca, known as the "people-slayer," has confessed his role in over 100 murders, including the death of a 14-year-old boy, Giuseppe Di Matteo, who was killed and dissolved in acid because he was the son of a mafia informant.

"He has collaborated with justice only to get the benefits, it was not a personal, intimate choice," Rosaria Costa, the widow of a policeman who died in the Falcone bombing, told daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.

