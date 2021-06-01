(CNN) Asparagus is known to be a traditional side dish of the Flemish people, so much so perhaps that a recipe for the delicious shoot has mistakenly appeared in a Belgian law database.

Local commercial lawyer Morgan Moller was surprised to find the cooking instructions buried amongst medical product pricing laws in the French language version of the Moniteur Belge, a series of legal databases with access to papers, legislation and royal decrees.

"A colleague mentioned it to me, so I went to the site to check and immediately saw the error and took a photo of it," he told CNN Tuesday.

"The real problem here was that if something appears on the official gazette, it is by default accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

"Whatever information is contained on that is supposed to be true and accurate because third parties could use it as a source to base their legal argument on."

Read More