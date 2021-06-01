(CNN) —

The first installment of Nordstrom’s iconic Half-Yearly Sale is going on now, and while we wrap our minds around the fact that it’s somehow almost halfway through 2021, you’re going to want to peruse some of the sale’s best deals ASAP. Now through June 6, you can save big on men’s, women’s and kids’ styles, along with top-quality home goods.

Read on for some of our favorite picks from the famous semiannual sale — and shop the sale as soon as you can, because these deals aren’t going to last long.

Women’s styles

Splendid Mineral Wash Short ($34.90, originally $88; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Splendid Mineral Wash Short

If your loungewear needs a little refresh after an, uh, intense year, these luxe-feeling shorts come in cute shades of charcoal, pale pink and sky blue — and they’re 60% off.

Nordstrom Box Chain Collar Necklace (starting at $9.97, originally $29; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Box Chain Collar Necklace

Wear it with a T-shirt. Wear it with a dress. Wear it with a romper. Literally wear it with anything — and feel free to layer too. This box chain necklace is here to go with your entire wardrobe for less than breakfast at Starbucks.

AFRM High-Waist Bike Shorts (starting at $17.40, originally $29; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom AFRM High-Waist Bike Shorts

Bike shorts are summer leggings, and this pair, available in sizes XS to 3X, is made from stretch cotton and has a wide waistband for a way comfier fit — whether it’s for knocking out some sit-ups or an afternoon of Netflix on the couch.

Madewell Lace Bralette (starting at $12.80, originally $32; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Madewell Lace Bralette

For those of us who swore off underwire during the pandemic, this lined bralette is just about as cute as they come. Vive le bralette!

Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings ($39, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Zella’s leggings have long been a customer favorite (and one of our favorites too!), and these lightweight ones are here to see you through summer. They have a high rise and great stretch that won’t let you down mid-asana, and they’re made with Bluesign-approved fabric, so they’re made from sustainably produced components. Win-win-win.

Men’s styles

Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos (starting at $40.97, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos

These chinos come in day-to-day khaki to pair with work button-downs or more colorful shades to go with graphic tees — but no matter your mood, there’s a shade of these straight leg trousers here for you.

Ted Baker Faux Leather Duffel Bag ($115.60, originally $289; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ted Baker Faux Leather Duffel Bag

Ted Baker makes some great weekender bags, and now that travel is starting to become feasible again, it’s probably time to upgrade the gym bag you used to take on getaways. This faux leather bag is structured, classic and ready to go.

The North Face Class V Belted Shorts ($37.50, originally $50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom The North Face Class V Belted Shorts

In eye-catching red with a cool blue-gray waist and white belt, these mesh-lined swim shorts take you from bar to beach to boat (and back) in no time. The FlashDry fabric means that you’ll stay cool and dry not just after a drip but after a few hours in the sun too.

Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Sneaker ($92.90, originally $140; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Sneaker

These all-purpose sneakers are made to get you wherever the day’s taking you, and they look just as cool with your running shorts for an outdoor workout as they do with jeans or shorts for kicking back. And check out the rating on these: 2,500 happy customers have awarded the pair very nearly 5 stars. Just order half a size up since they tend to run small.

Zella Performance T-Shirt ($12, originally $20; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Performance T-Shirt

Zella became famous for its yoga leggings, but the performance T-shirts are equally as brilliant for CrossFit, doing some yoga or just walking the dog in the hot summer sun. This T-shirt has fantastic moisture-wicking capabilities, so no matter the temperature in the gym or on the street, you’ll stay nice and cool.

Home goods

Rosti Mepal Cirqula Set of 4 Storage Bowls ($56, originally $70; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Rosti Mepal Cirqula Set of 4 Storage Bowls

If you’re going to get a set of kitchen utility bowls, just get ones with lids while you’re at it. Not only will it save time, but in this case, it allows the bowls to travel from fridge to freezer to microwave, depending on your salad/bread dough/cookie/leftovers situation. They’re still on the pricier side at just under $60, but these are the kind of bowls that will last you a while and pay dividends in practicality and use.

Areaware 3-in-1 Candleholder ($16.80, originally $42; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Areaware 3 in 1 Candleholder

This go-anywhere candle holder will add a glow wherever you need it, whether you use tapers, votives or both. Made from cast iron (meaning you can do that cool thing where you light the match against it), it’s super durable and will last you quite a while.

Casper Sateen 276-Thread-Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $67.60, originally starting at $109; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Casper Sateen 276-Thread-Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set

There’s nothing like quality sheets to ensure a restful night’s sleep, and it’s a great idea to snag these Casper beauties in a soft gray while they’re on sale. They’re made in Portugal — a country known for its textiles — from organic cotton and are wrinkle-resistant, so you have a bed that looks extra freshly made every morning.

Le Creuset Signature 9.75-Inch Deep Round Enamel Cast-Iron Grill Pan ($99.95, originally $174.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 9.75-Inch Deep Round Enamel Cast-Iron Grill Pan

It wouldn’t be a Nordstrom sale without at least one great deal on Le Creuset, and we’re loving this pan for summertime indoor grilling, whether you’re throwing a steak or some crisp asparagus on it. The satin finish helps keep cleanup easy too — at least compared to your standard cast-iron pan.

All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set (starting at $699, originally starting at $1,290; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

All-Clad is one of the best cookware brands out there, and if it’s time to replace your set of pots and pans after a year of playing home chef, this is worth the splurge. You get six pots, plus lids all told, and they’re made from three bonded layers of stainless steel and aluminum that are compatible with gas, induction, ceramic, halogen, grill, oven and electric heat sources. If they’re cared for, they’ll last years.

Kids’ styles

GlamBaby Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses ($15.97, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom GlamBaby Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses

If your kids are doing some online summer school, these blue-light glasses will help protect their eyes while they’re spending hours on the laptop or tablet. They come in fun colors, and at this price, it’s worth picking up a couple pairs.

Kids’ Stripe Ruffle Jumpsuit (starting at $24, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kids' Stripe Ruffle Jumpsuit

It’s way easier to put one thing on in the morning than two, and that goes double if you happen to be responsible for getting someone else dressed. Plus, this jumpsuit is available in both toddler and little girl sizes for some super-cute matching opportunities.

Tucker + Tate Print Graphic Tee and Shorts Set ($12.80, originally $32; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Print Graphic Tee and Shorts Set

This twofer keeps everything coordinated, though both pieces are cute enough to swap out with other pieces in your baby’s wardrobe (and easy to match with bright summer colors).

Freshman Kids’ Shorts ($12, originally $30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Freshman Kids' Shorts

Bike shorts are great for movement, and these stretchy ones in black and colorful tie-dye prints are a bargain buy for a kid’s summer wardrobe. With shorts this comfy to play in, who needs jeans?

Nike Kids’ Force 1 LV8 3 Sneaker ($35, originally $70; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Kids' Force 1 LV8 3 Sneaker

This Air-cushioned basketball shoe steps up the iconic swoosh with some paint-splattered detail. Just order up — it runs about half a size small.

For more great Nordstrom deals, check out CNN Coupons.