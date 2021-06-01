CNN —

There are certain items that have an intrinsically low cost per wear — like, say, your favorite pair of workout sneakers, or the tote bag you never leave home without. But jewelry isn’t too far down the list: Save for a few special occasions, most people wear the same necklaces, bracelets or earrings day in and day out, making it easier to stomach a high price tag.

“I tend to splurge on items I know I’ll get my money’s worth for,” says Alyssa Coscarelli, a brand consultant and fashion influencer. “And sometimes, if I can easily picture in my head three or four ways to style an investment piece or multiple situations where I know I’d wear it, I can justify it that much more.”

Instagram post not found. Post has been removed or is no longer public.

When stylist Cassandra Dittmer is considering splurging on a piece of jewelry, a brand’s footprint is just as important as the actual item itself. “I can assure you that an expensive price tag and a brand name may not always be worth the investment,” says Dittmer, who focuses on sustainability. “I look for investment pieces that complement and enhance my current wardrobe, but I also carefully consider brand ethos and production practices before splurging on an item.”

Instagram post not found. Post has been removed or is no longer public.

“For me, a splurge-worthy item comes down to its wearability,” says Cortne Bonilla, an editor at The Cut. “I always ask myself: Can I wear this with a few different silhouettes? Can I transition this from season to season? If the answer is ‘yes,’ then I know it’s a smart purchase.”

Jewelry is one of the most personal items a person wears — which often means it can be the most expensive too. Ahead, 23 of the best necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets that editors, influencers and stylists say are well worth their hefty price tag.

Pave Huggie Earrings ($185; amyojewelry.com)

Amy O Pave Huggie Earrings

From one of our favorite Asian-owned brands, these huggie earrings are not only 14-karat gold but are set with brilliant Moissanite crystals that sparkle. An Underscored editor owns this pair and says she never takes them off.

Maleficent Ring ($364; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Maleficent Ring

A diamond ring is always timeless, but a black diamond ring? Now we’re talking. Made with solid 14-karat gold and flanked by two white rose-cut diamonds, this one is an everyday Underscored editor favorite.

Catbird Ballerina Bracelet ($276; catbird.com)

Catbird Catbird Ballerina Bracelet

“This is another go-to of mine for everyday wear,” says Bonilla. “It can be dressed up or down, and worn by itself or layered with other gold staples. You can never go wrong with a slender gold bracelet.”

Catbird Small Weaving Necklace ($530; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Catbird Small Weaving Necklace

“Pearls are a classic staple, but for a modern take, opt for something other than your standard studs or strand,” says Aemilia Madden, senior fashion editor at TZR.

White Sapphire Trio Necklace ($295; mejuri.com)

Mejuri White Sapphire Trio Necklace

With a 14-karat gold chain and three brilliant white sapphire stones of varying sizes, this piece looks *much* more expensive than it actually is, making it an Underscored editor favorite as well.

Baby Pearl Hoop ($88; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Baby Pearl Hoop

Sold as a single earring, these baby hoops made of itty-bitty pearls is an Underscored staff obsession. They work fantastic as a solo piece or bought as a pair.

Kate Spade New York 38/40mm Apple Watch Bracelet ($118; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Kate Spade New York 38/40mm Apple Watch Bracelet

For the tech fanatic, this Apple Watch band from beloved brand Kate Spade made of interlocking hearts comes in either rose gold or silver, and is adored by reviewers.

Chained to My Heart Earring ($140; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Chained to My Heart Earring

A truly ideal everyday earring, this single diamond with a gold chain makes for a subtle statement piece, and it’s a favorite of Underscored editors who’ve tried it firsthand.

Thin Croissant Dôme Ring ($345; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Thin Croissant Dôme Ring

Mejuri is best known for its budget-friendly croissant ring, but this thinner, 14-karat gold version makes the silhouette more upscale and higher quality. We love that it’s available in size 3 to 10 too. Check out this version for a simpler dome ring without the croissant effect.

Octavia Elizabeth Micro Gabby 18-Karat Recycled Gold Hoop Earrings ($530; net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter Octavia Elizabeth Micro Gabby 18-Karat Recycled Gold Hoop Earrings

A favorite of Dittmer’s, these timeless hoops are made locally from recycled gold.

Melissa Joy Manning 14-Karat Gold Earrings ($440; net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter Melissa Joy Manning 14-Karat Gold Earrings

Another pick from Dittner, these earrings are locally handmade using traditional techniques to reduce the label’s carbon footprint.

Charlotte Ring ($595; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Charlotte Ring

Made of solid 14-karat gold, this ring can be worn with literally any outfit and for any occasion.

Laura Lombardi Box Chain Necklace ($85; farfetch.com)

Farfetch Laura Lombardi Box Chain Necklace

“Laura Lombardi makes some of my personal favorite everyday chain necklaces, like this box chain that’s a statement on its own or when layered with others,” says Coscarelli.

Charlotte Chesnais Wave Set of 3 Rings ($321, originally $642; farfetch.com)

Farfetch Charlotte Chesnais Wave Set of 3 Rings

“In my mind, versatility is key when we’re talking splurging,” says Coscarelli. “This set of three rings can be worn as a stack or separately, and I can picture it playing well with others.”

The Last Line 14-Karat Emerald & Rainbow Drop Huggie ($479.50, originally $685; shopbop.com)

Shopbop The Last Line 14-Karat Emerald & Rainbow Drop Huggie

“Not all investment jewelry has to be serious; colorful pieces can instantly dress up a casual outfit,” says Madden.

Spinelli Kilcollin Fauna Set of 3 Rings ($1,000; net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter Spinelli Kilcollin Fauna Set of 3 Rings

“I love the versatility of mixed-metal pieces, like this simple ring,” Madden says.

Jennifer Fisher Samira Hoop Earrings ($500; net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter Jennifer Fisher Samira Hoop Earrings

“These are one of my go-to hoops for everyday,” says Bonilla. “Jennifer Fisher is the queen of a good hoop. The gold-plated brass keeps them from getting tarnished, and they remain shiny with wear.”

Aurate Diamond Stacker Ring ($300; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Diamond Stacker Ring

“If you know me, then you know I never leave the house without a plethora of gold rings on my fingers,” says Bonilla. “They add an element of sophistication to even the most normcore of ensembles.”

Zoe Chico Heavy Metal Anklet ($495; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Zoe Chico Heavy Metal Anklet

“There’s just something about an anklet that really sparks joy,” says Bonilla. “During the warmer months, it looks so cool against a chunky flip-flop or platform sandal. Plus, it doubles as a bracelet.”

Loren Stewart Silver Necklace ($395; net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter Loren Stewart Silver Necklace

Designer Loren Stewart is part of Net-a-Porter’s sustainability program, Net Sustain — and Dittmer loves that this necklace is made from recycled silver.

Melissa Joy Manning 14-Karat Gold Earrings ($440; net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter Melissa Joy Manning 14-Karat Gold Earrings

Another pick from Dittner, these earrings are locally handmade using traditional techniques to reduce the label’s carbon footprint.

Mejuri Long Gold Chain ($210; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Long Gold Chain

“Most of my everyday jewelry comes from Mejuri, who make really simple yet beautiful pieces at an accessible price point,” says editor and influencer Christina Grasso. “I especially love their gold chains, which I wear and layer almost every day.”

Sophie Bille Brahe Earrings ($975; farfetch.com)

Farfetch Sophie Bille Brahe Earrings

“I love the look of a freshwater pearl earring, especially with a crisp white shirt,” Grasso says.