(CNN) —

Memorial Day may have come and passed, but you can still score great deals from more than 150 retailers that have extended their weekend deals. Here, we’ve compiled all the Memorial Day sales that are still live.

Major retailers

Amazon : The online mega-retailer is helping you get ready for a new season with a wide range of deals during its Spring Into Summer Sale event, featuring savings on everything from kitchen and grilling tools to inflatable pools.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save on outdoor items, home decor, tech, vacuums, bedding and much more with up to 60% off across categories.

Best Buy : If you’re in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing.

Etsy : Get something unique at Etsy’s first-ever Outdoor Sales Event, featuring 20% off all the handcrafted items you need to enjoy the season.

Lowe’s : Upgrade your home with appliances and tools, big and small, from Lowe’s, in addition to deals on furniture and outdoor must-haves.

Macy’s : Save 25% across departments, including apparel, beauty, handbags, home and more when you use code SUMMER.

Nordstrom : The department store’s Half-Yearly Sale is on, so you can save up to 50% on designer styles through June 6.

Overstock : Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off, so you can revamp your space this summer without breaking the bank.

REI : Shop the Anniversary Sale, REI’s biggest sale event of the year, for major savings on all the gear you need for your next outdoor adventure, from packs and camping supplies to clothes and even guided trips.

Target : Save big on swimsuits, furniture, bedding, towels, appliances, electronics, patio items — essentially everything you’ll need this summer.

Walmart : Nearly 2,000 items are marked down at Walmart in honor of Memorial Day. You’ll find savings on everything from furniture to electronics and household needs.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Eargo : Take $400 off the Eargo Neo HiFi, a state-of-the-art hearing aid.

Ecobee : Save up to $50 on SmartThermostats and $20 on SmartCameras for a limited time.

Goal Zero : Stay charged up with up to 20% off on portable power from Goal Zero.

HP : Save up to 47% on laptops, desktops, printers and more, no promo code required.

HyperX : Level up your gaming gear with deals at Amazon.

Monoprice : Take up to 77% off Monoprice’s most popular products, including brackets and cables of all kinds.

PhoneSoap : Take 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER25.

Redbubble : Take 20% to 60% off everything — including unique phone cases — with code FINDYOURTHING.

Vizio : A few TV models are on sale for the weekend at Best Buy.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.