Memorial Day may have come and passed, but you can still score great deals from more than 150 retailers that have extended their weekend deals. Here, we’ve compiled all the Memorial Day sales that are still live.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The online mega-retailer is helping you get ready for a new season with a wide range of deals during its Spring Into Summer Sale event, featuring savings on everything from kitchen and grilling tools to inflatable pools.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save on outdoor items, home decor, tech, vacuums, bedding and much more with up to 60% off across categories.
- Best Buy: If you’re in the market for a new home appliance, Best Buy has you covered with 24-month financing and free delivery options for a limited time, in addition to stellar pricing.
- Etsy: Get something unique at Etsy’s first-ever Outdoor Sales Event, featuring 20% off all the handcrafted items you need to enjoy the season.
- Lowe’s: Upgrade your home with appliances and tools, big and small, from Lowe’s, in addition to deals on furniture and outdoor must-haves.
- Macy’s: Save 25% across departments, including apparel, beauty, handbags, home and more when you use code SUMMER.
- Nordstrom: The department store’s Half-Yearly Sale is on, so you can save up to 50% on designer styles through June 6.
- Overstock: Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off, so you can revamp your space this summer without breaking the bank.
- REI: Shop the Anniversary Sale, REI’s biggest sale event of the year, for major savings on all the gear you need for your next outdoor adventure, from packs and camping supplies to clothes and even guided trips.
- Target: Save big on swimsuits, furniture, bedding, towels, appliances, electronics, patio items — essentially everything you’ll need this summer.
- Walmart: Nearly 2,000 items are marked down at Walmart in honor of Memorial Day. You’ll find savings on everything from furniture to electronics and household needs.
Home and health
- AeroGarden: Get growing with 20% off indoor gardens sitewide using code SUMMER20.
- AJ Madison: Thousands of appliances are marked down at the retailer for the long weekend.
- Albany Park: Take 15% off sofas and sectionals when you use code MEMDAY15.
- Allform: Snag a new sectional on sale with 20% off sitewide when you use code MEMORIALDAY20.
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off any mattress, plus score free no-contact delivery with code MD30.
- Apt2B: Add modern furniture and decor to your home with up to 25% off your order — the more you buy, the more you’ll save.
- Ashley Homestore: Take up to 30% off — plus an extra 10% off with code MEMORIAL10 — everything, or take advantage of 12 months of special financing.
- Avocado Green Mattress: Use code HONOR to save $100 on the Latex, Green and Vegan Hybrid Mattresses; save $250 on the Organic Luxury Plus Mattress with code MEMORIALDAY; and use code GRATITUDE to save $50 on the organic linen sheets and duvet cover.
- Ban.do: Save 25% on an assortment of outdoor fun, home and wellness items at the Current Obsessions Sale through June 2.
- BBQ Guys: Grilling season is here! Save up to 60% on select grill styles now.
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off sitewide and score a free $250 gift set with code MD25.
- Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on mattresses through June 7.
- Birch by Helix: Take $200 off the Birch Mattress, plus score two free Eco-Rest Pillows, with code MEMORIALDAY200.
- Brentwood Home: Save up to $200 on mattresses from the retailer.
- Brooklinen: Take 15% off fan-favorite bedding, bath linens and more through June 2.
- Brooklyn Bedding: The mattress and bedding brand is offering 25% off sitewide.
- Burrow: The furniture brand is offering tiered discounts for Memorial Day, starting at 10% off any purchase under $1,899 and going up to $700 off orders of $4,000 and up with code MDW21 through June 6.
- Casper: Use code MEMDAY to upgrade your mattress with 15% off at Casper (including the new Cooling Collection), while other sleep-centric items on-site are 10% off and bundles are 30% off.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on mattresses, plus score free pillows and sheets with your purchase — it’s the brand’s biggest offer ever.
- Discount Glasses: Take 30% off a new pair of glasses with code MEMORIALDAY30 through July 1.
- Discount Contact Lenses: Get contacts for 20% off with promo code MEMORIALDAY20 through July.
- DreamCloud: Take $200 off mattresses, plus score a free sheet set, mattress protector and pillows.
- Dyson: Save up to $120 on select vacuums, hair tools and more.
- Floyd: Save up to $375 on stylish furniture with promo code SUNNYDAYS21.
- GreenPan: Take 40% off new cookware with promo code CNN40.
- Helix: Use the code MEMORIALDAY200 to get $200 off, plus two free Dream pillows, when you spend $1,750; use the code MEMORIALDAY150 to get $150 and two free Dream pillows when you spend $1,250; or use the code MEMORIALDAY100 to get $100 off any mattress and two Dream pillows when you spend $600.
- Houzz: Find savings up to 80% off on home furnishings through June 6.
- Layla Sleep: Take up to $200 off mattresses, plus score free pillows and accessories (worth $300) with your purchase.
- La-Z-Boy: Everything — yes, including recliners — is 30% off for Memorial Day.
- Leesa: Take up to $500 off mattresses and 20% off bundles, plus score two free pillows with your purchase, through June 15.
- Minted: Use code MEMORIALDAY to save at least 15% on save-the-dates, wedding invites, graduation announcements and baby and kid orders.
- Modsy: All furniture and home decor from the design service is 30% off through June 1.
- Moon Pod: Buy a Moon Pod, get an outdoor cover for 30% off with code OUTDOORS30.
- Nectar Sleep: When you buy a Nectar mattress, you’ll get $399 worth of free accessories, including a mattress topper, sheet set and pillows.
- Nest Bedding: Take 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products through June 7.
- Nolah Mattress: Save up to $800 on a new mattress, plus score two free pillows.
- Nixplay: Take 25% off digital frames sitewide.
- Our Place: Get a set of four mugs for free when you purchase the Always Pan now through June 1.
- Paper Mart: Take 10% off paper products with code SALE10.
- Peacock Alley: Take 25% off everything from bedding to bath linens.
- Peet’s Coffee: Take 10% off orders $25+, 15% off orders $50+ and 20% off orders $75+ with code SUMMERFUN.
- PlushBeds: Enjoy $1,250 off all mattresses, plus get a free luxury plush sheet set and mattress protector with your purchase. Not to mention all toppers, pillows and bedding are 25% off.
- Purple: Score up to $400 off a mattress plus sleep bundle, $200 off the Purple Hybrid Premier, $150 off the Purple Hybrid and $100 off the Purple Mattress through June 7.
- Raymour & Flanigan: Take 10% off orders under $2,500 and 15% off orders over $2,500, as well as incredible deals on bedding.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Take 25% off sitewide, including rugs and pillows (but excluding wallpaper), with code BLOOM, and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50 through June 1.
- Ruggable: Indoor and outdoor rugs are 15% off with code STARS15AFF through June 1.
- Rugs.com: Take up to 80% off, plus free shipping and returns.
- Rugs USA: Take up to 75% off tons of rugs on the site.
- Saatchi Art: Originals over $3,000 are 20% off with code MEMORIALDAY20, while all other originals are 15% off with code MEMORIALDAY15.
- Saatva: Take $200 off orders of $1,000 or more.
- Sam’s Club: Save on furniture, mattresses and home appliances.
- Samsung: Find Memorial Day savings of 25% off on select refrigerators from the top brand.
- Serena & Lily: Take 20% off home decor with code DIVEIN.
- Serta: Save up to $1,000 during Serta’s Memorial Day Event through June 7.
- Sijo: Take 20% off the brand’s luxe bedding, no promo code needed.
- Simmons: Save 10% on mattresses sitewide through June 7.
- Sleep Number: Save up to $1,000 on a range of adjustable smart beds.
- Society6: Wall art is 40% off, home decor is 30% off and everything else is 20% off at this Memorial Day sale through June 1.
- Sur La Table: Enjoy up to 50% off the best kitchen brands, limited-edition exclusives and more.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets during Tempur-Pedic’s Memorial Day savings event, through June 7.
- The Company Store: Take up to 30% off sitewide with code MDWKD21.
- The Container Store: Save up to 25% off on hundreds of closet bestsellers to help you get organized.
- Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300, and buy one pillow, get one 50% off with code BOGO50.
- Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress with code WIN150, and buy one, get one 50% off pillows with code BOGO50.
Fashion and beauty
- Aerosoles: Select sandals and more are up to 50% off.
- Aerie: Bras, bralettes, tops and bottoms in the Aerie collection are up to 60% off, plus all bikini tops and bottoms are $20.
- American Eagle: All shorts and skirts are 30% off.
- Ann Taylor: Take 40% off your purchase with code CELEBRATE.
- Aurate: Snag new jewelry for 25% off at Aurate’s Endless Summer Sale with code SUMMERGOLD.
- Backcountry: Enjoy the great outdoors with up to 50% off gear and apparel and up to 60% off all your camping needs.
- Banana Republic: Take 40% off your purchase, no promo code necessary, but enjoy an extra 10% off with code BREXTRA10.
- Bare Necessities: Select bras start at $19.99 and up, select panties are $4.99 and up, select shapewear is 30% off, select swimwear is up to 30% off and select sleepwear is up to 50% off.
- Baublebar: Use code SALE20 to take an extra 20% off already marked-down jewelry.
- Biossance: Take $25 off purchases of $75+ with code 25OFF75.
- Birchbox: Stock up on beauty favorites with 30% off gift bundles using the code MEMORIAL30.
- Brooks Brothers: Save up to 40% on men’s summer styles, plus 50% off the women’s collection.
- Calpak: Get ready for your next trip with 20% off full-price luggage and 10% off sale luggage for a total of up to 45% off.
- Calvin Klein: Up to 40% off select items with an extra 40% off Sale and free shipping on 2+ items.
- Carbon38: Score new activewear sets with up to 40% off select styles at the Designer Sale.
- Carter’s: Clothing for kids and babies from the brand is 50% off.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Get dolled up with 20% off select makeup and beauty kits.
- Chico’s: Select styles are just $29 and up.
- Chinese Laundry: Take 25% off all regular-price shoes with code HOT25 through June 3.
- Clarks: Take 30% off the brand’s comfortable shoes with code THIRTY.
- Club Monaco: Take 25% off sitewide with promo code LONGWEEKEND.
- Cole Haan: Take up to 50% off at the Get Ready for Summer Sale, plus an extra 20% off with code MDW20.
- Dermstore: Get up to 20% off, plus double points on select brands, during Dermstore’s Summer Event using code SALEAWAY.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Save up to 50% on Nike and Adidas apparel, along with a deal on cardio equipment and plenty of outdoor items.
- Ebags: Take up to 50% off sitewide, plus an additional 20% off — no code required.
- Eddie Bauer: Enjoy 50% off your purchase in honor of the holiday.
- Edie Parker: Take 25% off select stylish acrylic items with code HELLOSUMMER.
- Faherty Brand: Take up to 50% off new markdowns, including men’s and women’s styles.
- Fossil: Use code NEWSTYLE to take an extra 30% off sale styles.
- Franco Sarto: Select favorite styles are 30% off with code SUMMERSTYLE.
- Frederick’s of Hollywood: Score lingerie and swimwear with up to 70% off sitewide.
- Forever 21: Take up to 50% off select doorbuster styles.
- Gap: Tanks, dresses and tees are 50% off, while everything else on-site is 40% off.
- GlassesUSA: Take 60% off frames plus free shipping, no code required.
- Good American: Take an additional 40% off sale items.
- Hanes: Take 20% off orders of $50+ and stock up on basics.
- Honest: Take 20% off all of your honest faves with code SAVE20.
- J.Crew: Take 25% off your purchase with code WEEKEND.
- Jachs New York: Gear up for summer with 60% off sitewide at Jachs and styles starting at $19.
- JackRabbit: Save up to 70% on footwear, sunglasses, hydration and everything else you need to stay active.
- Jos. A Bank: Take up to 85% off at the Spring Cleanup Event.
- Lands’ End: Take up to 50% off your entire order with code HONOR.
- Levi’s: Take 30% off sitewide, plus an extra 50% off sale items, with code SMILE at the Summer Daze Sale.
- Loft: Tees, tanks and shorts are all 50% off with code SUMMER.
- Marmot: Up to 60% off all sale items.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Take up to 85% off at The Big Deal Memorial Day Event.
- Merrell: Take 20% off hiking favorites from the brand.
- Michael Kors: Take 25% off MK men’s products and 25% off all Access smartwatches.
- Modcloth: Take 30% off full-price items and an extra 50% off sale at the Memorial Day Sale-bration.
- Moosejaw: Save up to 25% on select styles, or take 20% off one full-price item with code BURRITO at the Sun’s Out Sale.
- Nine West: Take 50% off sandals and 40% off everything else on-site.
- Original Penguin: Pick up polos and other summer-ready styles at the Memorial Day Event with an extra 30% off sale items.
- Perry Ellis: Guys, take an extra 30% off sale items with code MDW30 at this men’s apparel retailer.
- Reebok: Take 20% off orders up to $100, 40% off orders $100 to $250, and 50% off orders $250+ with code MDW.
- Rockport: Tons of styles are an extra 40% with code LONGWEEKEND.
- Salomon: Select items are 25% off.
- Soma: Take up to 70% off sale styles from the intimates brand’s Semi-Annual Sale.
- Stuart Weitzman: Take up to 40% off the most coveted styles of the season, plus espadrille flats are under $200.
- Ted Baker: Select styles are 40% off for Memorial Day through June 7.
- Theory: Select men’s and women’s styles are up to 40% off at the Signs of Summer Sale.
- ThirdLove: Comfort Stretch underwear is 5 for $45 this weekend only — that’s just $9 per pair.
- Tillys: Up to 30% off select summer styles with no code required.
- True Religion: The brand’s famed jeans and more on sale are an extra 70% off, plus orders $150+ get 20% off with code SUMMER21.
- Vionic: Stylish and supportive shoes are 30% off for the weekend.
- Zappos: More than 21,000 shoes, clothes and accessories are marked down for men, women and kids.
- Zitsticka: Battle blemishes with 21% off sitewide all weekend using code 21PERCENT.
Tech and electronics
- Eargo: Take $400 off the Eargo Neo HiFi, a state-of-the-art hearing aid.
- Ecobee: Save up to $50 on SmartThermostats and $20 on SmartCameras for a limited time.
- Goal Zero: Stay charged up with up to 20% off on portable power from Goal Zero.
- HP: Save up to 47% on laptops, desktops, printers and more, no promo code required.
- HyperX: Level up your gaming gear with deals at Amazon.
- Monoprice: Take up to 77% off Monoprice’s most popular products, including brackets and cables of all kinds.
- PhoneSoap: Take 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER25.
- Redbubble: Take 20% to 60% off everything — including unique phone cases — with code FINDYOURTHING.
- Vizio: A few TV models are on sale for the weekend at Best Buy.
