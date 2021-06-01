Brazil's Bolsonaro says he regrets Covid-19 deaths, but aims to host Copa America

Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday confirmed his intention to host the Copa America tournament in Brazil, despite the country's ongoing struggles with Covid-19.

"On what is up to the federal government, the Copa America will be held in Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic I have been saying, I regret the deaths, but we have to live," said Bolsonaro at the Brazilian Sports Sponsorship Announcement Ceremony on Tuesday.

South America's Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, had earlier in the week announced that it sought to move the tournament from Argentina to Brazil, and publicly thanked the Brazilian President for "opening the doors" to his country.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.

