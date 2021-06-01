Partner of British billionaire's son charged in shooting death of Belize police officer

(CNN) The partner of the son of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a police officer in Belize, local news outlets in Belize reported Monday.

Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is British billionaire Lord Ashcroft, was arrested and charged on Monday with manslaughter by negligence, her lawyer Godfrey Smith told reporters Monday. Smith said bail for Hartin was denied.

The public relations department for the Belize Police Department issued a statement on Friday saying Henry Jemmoth, the superintendent of police, had died.

On Friday Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police told Channel 7 that "Ms. Jasmine Ashcroft" was taken into custody and is being investigated for the death of Jemmoth. Williams said the two were known to be friends and "from what we have been made to understand they were drinking."

In a briefing Friday, Williams said Jemmoth's body was found in the water off a pier in San Pedro with an apparent gunshot wound behind his ear. A female had been found on the pier with what appeared to be blood on her arms and clothing, he said.

Read More