Gunmen kill Ugandan minister's daughter and driver in 'targeted shooting'

Kampala, Uganda (CNN) The daughter of Ugandan government minister General Edward Katumba Wamala has been killed in a drive-by attack targeting the general outside his home in Kampala on Tuesday, Ugandan police said in a statement.

Police said the Minister of Works and Transport was leaving the residence in the upmarket Kampala suburb of Kisasi when unknown assailants on motorcycles opened fire.

The general, his 26-year-old daughter, his bodyguard and his driver were traveling in a military registered car when the attack unfolded, the police said.

His daughter and the driver were killed in the attack, while Katumba Wamala was hospitalized after sustaining gunfire injuries. The bodyguard was not hurt, the police said.

Police described the attack as a "targeted drive-by shooting," saying the gunmen trailed the vehicle as it left Katumba Wamala's home.

