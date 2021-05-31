What stores are open and closed on Memorial Day

By Rachel Trent, CNN

Updated 6:50 AM ET, Mon May 31, 2021

Publix stores are open regular hours for Memorial Day, but Publix pharmacies will be closed.
Publix stores are open regular hours for Memorial Day, but Publix pharmacies will be closed.

(CNN)A year ago, states were starting to ease coronavirus restrictions while warning Americans not to gather with large groups for Memorial Day out of concern for a second wave of infections.

This year, celebrations for the unofficial start of summer may look a little more familiar now that millions of Americans have been vaccinated against Covid-19. And unlike other federal holidays, most major stores are open during regular hours. But not everything is business as usual.
So whether you're planning a long-awaited gathering or just trying to get some errands done Monday, here's what is open and closed.

      OPEN

        ALDI -- Open limited hours depending on location
          CVS -- Most locations are open with limited hours
          FedEx -- Some offices are open with limited hours but there will be no deliveries
          Kroger -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are limiting hours
          Publix -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are closed
          Target -- Open regular hours
          Trader Joe's -- Open regular hours
          Walmart -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are limiting hours
          Movie theaters
          Zoos

          CLOSED

          Costco
          Government-owned buildings such as the DMV and public libraries
          Publix pharmacies
          Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange
          UPS
            US Postal Service
            Remember, it's safest to call ahead to make sure your nearest location isn't adjusting hours.