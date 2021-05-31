A 12-year-old was killed and two others were injured in shooting in New Orleans

(CNN) New Orleans Police are searching for whoever was responsible for the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl late Sunday night.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting on Delery Street just before midnight on Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers found a 12-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, a police news release stated.

Two other people, including a 19-year-old man, were also shot. Information about the second victim was not immediately available, police said. The 19-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.

A suspect has not been identified and a motive is unknown, police said.